>
Articles 

Syneos Health Inc (SYNH) CEO Alistair Macdonald Sold $1.1 million of Shares

April 12, 2021 | About: SYNH -1.06%

CEO of Syneos Health Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Alistair Macdonald (insider trades) sold 14,039 shares of SYNH on 04/09/2021 at an average price of $80 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Syneos Health Inc is a Contract Research Organization providing clinical development services for biopharmaceutical & medical device industries. It operates in North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Syneos Health Inc has a market cap of $8.25 billion; its shares were traded at around $79.150000 with a P/E ratio of 43.26 and P/S ratio of 1.90. Syneos Health Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 10.20% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 14,039 shares of SYNH stock on 04/09/2021 at the average price of $80. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.06% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Pres., Commercial Solutions Michelle Keefe sold 2,000 shares of SYNH stock on 03/31/2021 at the average price of $78. The price of the stock has increased by 1.47% since.
  • General Counsel & Corp Secty Jonathan Olefson sold 4,000 shares of SYNH stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $77. The price of the stock has increased by 2.79% since.
  • Director Linda S Harty sold 7,310 shares of SYNH stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $76.49. The price of the stock has increased by 3.48% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SYNH, click here

.

