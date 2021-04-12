>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

United States Cellular Corp (USM) EVP-CTO Michael Irizarry Sold $1.1 million of Shares

April 12, 2021 | About: USM +1.99%

EVP-CTO of United States Cellular Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael Irizarry (insider trades) sold 28,950 shares of USM on 04/09/2021 at an average price of $36.35 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

United States Cellular Corp is a wireless telecommunications service provider. Its ownership interests include consolidated and investment interests in licenses covering portions of nearly 20 states & total population of around 30 million. United States Cellular Corp has a market cap of $3.18 billion; its shares were traded at around $36.950000 with a P/E ratio of 14.08 and P/S ratio of 0.82. United States Cellular Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 2.60% over the past 5 years.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP-CTO Michael Irizarry sold 28,950 shares of USM stock on 04/09/2021 at the average price of $36.35. The price of the stock has increased by 1.65% since.
  • EVP-Chief People Officer Deirdre Drake sold 6,195 shares of USM stock on 04/08/2021 at the average price of $37.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.22% since.
  • Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,123 shares of USM stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $34.59. The price of the stock has increased by 6.82% since.

For the complete insider trading history of USM, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)