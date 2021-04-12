United States Cellular Corp (USM) EVP-CTO Michael Irizarry Sold $1.1 million of Shares

EVP-CTO of United States Cellular Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael Irizarry (insider trades) sold 28,950 shares of USM on 04/09/2021 at an average price of $36.35 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

United States Cellular Corp is a wireless telecommunications service provider. Its ownership interests include consolidated and investment interests in licenses covering portions of nearly 20 states & total population of around 30 million. United States Cellular Corp has a market cap of $3.18 billion; its shares were traded at around $36.950000 with a P/E ratio of 14.08 and P/S ratio of 0.82. United States Cellular Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 2.60% over the past 5 years.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP-Chief People Officer Deirdre Drake sold 6,195 shares of USM stock on 04/08/2021 at the average price of $37.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.22% since.

Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,123 shares of USM stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $34.59. The price of the stock has increased by 6.82% since.

