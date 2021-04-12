Exp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) CEO of eXp Realty Jason Gesing Sold $1.6 million of Shares

CEO of eXp Realty of Exp World Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jason Gesing (insider trades) sold 40,000 shares of EXPI on 04/09/2021 at an average price of $41.07 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

eXp World Holdings Inc, with its subsidiaries is engaged in cloud-based real estate brokerage operating in 35 states. It provides agents, teams of agents and brokerage-owners with the systems, support, professional development and infrastructure. Exp World Holdings Inc has a market cap of $5.69 billion; its shares were traded at around $39.310000 with a P/E ratio of 190.80 and P/S ratio of 3.36.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO of eXp Realty, 10% Owner Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of EXPI stock on 04/09/2021 at the average price of $41.07. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.29% since.

CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of EXPI stock on 04/06/2021 at the average price of $43.04. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.67% since.

CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of EXPI stock on 03/30/2021 at the average price of $42.86. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.28% since.

CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of EXPI stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $48.28. The price of the stock has decreased by 18.58% since.

CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of EXPI stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $56.8. The price of the stock has decreased by 30.79% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Randall D Miles sold 30,000 shares of EXPI stock on 04/07/2021 at the average price of $41.83. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.02% since.

10% Owner Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of EXPI stock on 03/30/2021 at the average price of $42.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.56% since.

Director Daniel Cahir sold 25,000 shares of EXPI stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $45.88. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.32% since.

Director Daniel Cahir sold 25,000 shares of EXPI stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $51.4. The price of the stock has decreased by 23.52% since.

Director Randall D Miles sold 30,000 shares of EXPI stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $53.08. The price of the stock has decreased by 25.94% since.

For the complete insider trading history of EXPI, click here