Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) Executive Vice President & COO Glenn Coleman Sold $875,000 of Shares

Executive Vice President & COO of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Glenn Coleman (insider trades) sold 12,500 shares of IART on 04/09/2021 at an average price of $70 a share. The total sale was $875,000.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp is engaged in development, manufacturing, and marketing of product lines from its technology for applications ranging from burn and deep tissue wounds to repair of dura mater in the brain to repair of nerve and tendon. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a market cap of $5.86 billion; its shares were traded at around $69.440000 with a P/E ratio of 44.04 and P/S ratio of 4.31. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 4.60% over the past 10 years.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Executive Vice President & COO Glenn Coleman sold 15,500 shares of IART stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $68.5. The price of the stock has increased by 1.37% since.

10% Owner St Partnership, L.p. Tru sold 800,275 shares of IART stock on 03/18/2021 at the average price of $68.4. The price of the stock has increased by 1.52% since.

Director Stuart Essig sold 214,553 shares of IART stock on 03/18/2021 at the average price of $68.14. The price of the stock has increased by 1.91% since.

