Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc (KAVL) CEO Nirajkumar Patel Bought $390,235 of Shares

April 12, 2021 | About: KAVL -11.3%

CEO of Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Nirajkumar Patel (insider trades) bought 168,933 shares of KAVL on 04/09/2021 at an average price of $2.31 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $390,235.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc has a market cap of $599.543 million; its shares were traded at around $2.120000 with a P/E ratio of 192.71 and P/S ratio of 8.26.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO, 10% Owner Nirajkumar Patel bought 168,933 shares of KAVL stock on 04/09/2021 at the average price of $2.31. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.23% since.

For the complete insider trading history of KAVL, click here

.

