Datadog Inc (DDOG) CFO David M Obstler Sold $902,600 of Shares

CFO of Datadog Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David M Obstler (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of DDOG on 04/12/2021 at an average price of $90.26 a share. The total sale was $902,600.

Datadog Inc has a market cap of $27.73 billion; its shares were traded at around $90.460000 with and P/S ratio of 47.17.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Olivier Pomel sold 329,400 shares of DDOG stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $83.22. The price of the stock has increased by 8.7% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO David M Obstler sold 10,000 shares of DDOG stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $88.55. The price of the stock has increased by 2.16% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief People Officer Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of DDOG stock on 04/08/2021 at the average price of $90. The price of the stock has increased by 0.51% since.

Chief Product Officer Amit Agarwal sold 23,200 shares of DDOG stock on 04/07/2021 at the average price of $86.54. The price of the stock has increased by 4.53% since.

President & CTO Alexis Le-quoc sold 352,050 shares of DDOG stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $83.22. The price of the stock has increased by 8.7% since.

Chief Product Officer Amit Agarwal sold 23,200 shares of DDOG stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $82.3. The price of the stock has increased by 9.91% since.

Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of DDOG stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $87.02. The price of the stock has increased by 3.95% since.

