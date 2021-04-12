>
Articles 

Zoominfo Technologies Inc (ZI) COO Joseph Christopher Hays Sold $665,047 of Shares

April 12, 2021 | About: ZI +0.28%

COO of Zoominfo Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Joseph Christopher Hays (insider trades) sold 13,752 shares of ZI on 04/08/2021 at an average price of $48.36 a share. The total sale was $665,047.

Zoominfo Technologies Inc has a market cap of $18.54 billion; its shares were traded at around $47.400000 with and P/S ratio of 25.80.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO, 10% Owner Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of ZI stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $48.13. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.52% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,752 shares of ZI stock on 04/08/2021 at the average price of $48.36. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.99% since.
  • 10% Owner Kirk Norman Brown sold 186,721 shares of ZI stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $47.35. The price of the stock has increased by 0.11% since.
  • 10% Owner Holdings (wa), Llc Do sold 186,721 shares of ZI stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $47.35. The price of the stock has increased by 0.11% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ZI, click here

.

Comments

