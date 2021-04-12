Parnassus Endeavor Fund Buys Verizon Communications Inc, S&P Global Inc, Omnicom Group Inc, Sells Micron Technology Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Lam Research Corp

Investment company Parnassus Endeavor Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Verizon Communications Inc, S&P Global Inc, Omnicom Group Inc, Biogen Inc, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, sells Micron Technology Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Lam Research Corp, Charles Schwab Corp, FedEx Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parnassus Endeavor Fund. As of 2021Q1, Parnassus Endeavor Fund owns 38 stocks with a total value of $3.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VZ, SPGI, OMC, BIIB, BMRN, NVS, ACN, PAYX, BK, CERN, MSFT, INTU,
- Added Positions: HBI, ILMN,
- Reduced Positions: MU, AMAT, LRCX, SCHW, FDX, COF, GWW, GPS, STX, AAPL, DFS, EXPD, AXP,
- Sold Out: MLHR, CBOE,
- Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 2,531,284 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.37%
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 1,550,213 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 55.71%
- Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 2,963,730 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.91%
- Intel Corp (INTC) - 3,000,000 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio.
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 3,000,000 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio.
Parnassus Endeavor Fund initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 2,033,951 shares as of 2021-03-31. New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Parnassus Endeavor Fund initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $371.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 281,500 shares as of 2021-03-31. New Purchase: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)
Parnassus Endeavor Fund initiated holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.88 and $77.78, with an estimated average price of $68.99. The stock is now traded at around $79.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 1,265,409 shares as of 2021-03-31. New Purchase: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Parnassus Endeavor Fund initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82. The stock is now traded at around $262.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 314,412 shares as of 2021-03-31. New Purchase: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)
Parnassus Endeavor Fund initiated holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.73 and $90.69, with an estimated average price of $81.78. The stock is now traded at around $77.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 1,059,846 shares as of 2021-03-31. New Purchase: Novartis AG (NVS)
Parnassus Endeavor Fund initiated holding in Novartis AG. The purchase prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78. The stock is now traded at around $87.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 931,309 shares as of 2021-03-31. Added: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)
Parnassus Endeavor Fund added to a holding in Hanesbrands Inc by 94.35%. The purchase prices were between $14.4 and $20.88, with an estimated average price of $17.71. The stock is now traded at around $20.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 5,830,367 shares as of 2021-03-31. Added: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Parnassus Endeavor Fund added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 43.27%. The purchase prices were between $361.28 and $504.76, with an estimated average price of $420.55. The stock is now traded at around $398.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 157,596 shares as of 2021-03-31. Sold Out: Herman Miller Inc (MLHR)
Parnassus Endeavor Fund sold out a holding in Herman Miller Inc. The sale prices were between $33.1 and $42.45, with an estimated average price of $38.27. Sold Out: Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)
Parnassus Endeavor Fund sold out a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The sale prices were between $88 and $105.38, with an estimated average price of $97.51. Reduced: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Parnassus Endeavor Fund reduced to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 49.37%. The sale prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $95.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.83%. Parnassus Endeavor Fund still held 2,531,284 shares as of 2021-03-31. Reduced: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Parnassus Endeavor Fund reduced to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 55.71%. The sale prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $135.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.28%. Parnassus Endeavor Fund still held 1,550,213 shares as of 2021-03-31. Reduced: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Parnassus Endeavor Fund reduced to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 54.1%. The sale prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54. The stock is now traded at around $650.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.41%. Parnassus Endeavor Fund still held 137,697 shares as of 2021-03-31. Reduced: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Parnassus Endeavor Fund reduced to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 25.91%. The sale prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $67.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.73%. Parnassus Endeavor Fund still held 2,963,730 shares as of 2021-03-31. Reduced: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Parnassus Endeavor Fund reduced to a holding in FedEx Corp by 26.14%. The sale prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $290.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.39%. Parnassus Endeavor Fund still held 480,119 shares as of 2021-03-31. Reduced: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
Parnassus Endeavor Fund reduced to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 25.74%. The sale prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $134.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.04%. Parnassus Endeavor Fund still held 965,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.
