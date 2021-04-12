>
Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi Sold $1.6 million of Shares

April 12, 2021 | About: KYMR -6.01%

CEO of Kymera Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Nello Mainolfi (insider trades) sold 48,000 shares of KYMR on 04/12/2021 at an average price of $33.62 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $1.41 billion; its shares were traded at around $31.430000 with and P/S ratio of 29.90.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 48,000 shares of KYMR stock on 04/12/2021 at the average price of $33.62. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.51% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of KYMR stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $60.15. The price of the stock has decreased by 47.75% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Medical Officer Jared Gollob sold 15,000 shares of KYMR stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $60.13. The price of the stock has decreased by 47.73% since.

For the complete insider trading history of KYMR, click here

.

