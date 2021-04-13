US Indexes End Flat Monday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 33,745.40 on Monday with a loss of 55.20 points or -0.16%. The S&P 500 closed at 4,127.99 for a loss of 0.81 points or -0.02%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 13,850.00 for a loss of 50.19 points or -0.36%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher at 16.91 for a gain of 0.22 points or 1.32%.

Monday's Market Movers

The major U.S. indexes ended mostly flat to start the week on Monday. Investors were looking ahead to the beginning of the first quarter earnings season, with the big banks beginning earnings reports this week.

U.S. President Joe Biden held a White House summit with approximately 20 chief executive officers to discuss supply chain issues in the semiconductor market. Biden also used the summit to push his infrastructure proposal, which aims to invest approximately $50 billion in semiconductor activities.

In other news:

The Treasury held auctions for 3-month bills at a rate of 0.020%, 6-month bills at a rate of 0.040%, 3-year notes at a rate of 0.376%, and 10-year notes at a rate of 1.680%.

The March Treasury budget statement showed a deficit of -$660 billion following a deficit of -$311 billion.

Ant Financial has applied to become a financial holding company.

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) gained 9.27% on news of the resolution to regulators' anti-monopoly investigation of the company.

Coinbase will go public on April 14.

Across the board:

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) -1.07%

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) +5.62% on developments around its Investor Day event

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) +0.02% with news that it is acquiring Nuance (NASDAQ:NUAN) (Nuance gained 15.95%)

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,233.78 for a loss of 9.69 points or -0.43%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,335.39 for a gain of 0.83 points or 0.062%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 14,802.41 for a loss of 90.79 points or -0.61%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 11,051.36 for a gain of 35.34 points or 0.32%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,679.31 for a gain of 8.79 points or 0.33%; the S&P 100 at 1,881.82 for a loss of 1.07 points or -0.057%; the Nasdaq 100 at 13,819.35 for a loss of 25.70 points or -0.19%; the Russell 3000 at 2,470.98 for a loss of 0.12 points or -0.0049%; the Russell 1000 at 2,326.24 for a gain of 0.61 points or 0.026%; the Wilshire 5000 at 43,176.97 for a loss of 9.10 points or -0.021%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 831.09 for a gain of 3.25 points or 0.39%.

