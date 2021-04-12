Lyft Inc (LYFT) CFO Brian Keith Roberts Sold $919,950 of Shares

CFO of Lyft Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brian Keith Roberts (insider trades) sold 15,000 shares of LYFT on 04/08/2021 at an average price of $61.33 a share. The total sale was $919,950.

Lyft Inc has a market cap of $19.69 billion; its shares were traded at around $59.850000 with and P/S ratio of 7.85.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 15,000 shares of LYFT stock on 04/08/2021 at the average price of $61.33. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.41% since.

CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of LYFT stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $62.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.12% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director David Lawee sold 164,075 shares of LYFT stock on 04/06/2021 at the average price of $65.14. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.12% since.

Director David Lawee sold 222,187 shares of LYFT stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $65.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.15% since.

General Counsel and Secretary Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of LYFT stock on 03/25/2021 at the average price of $62.15. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.7% since.

Director David Lawee sold 301,254 shares of LYFT stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $65.64. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.82% since.

Director David Lawee sold 1,887,361 shares of LYFT stock on 03/19/2021 at the average price of $66.44. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.92% since.

