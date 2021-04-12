Kforce Inc (KFRC) CEO David L Dunkel Sold $1.2 million of Shares

CEO of Kforce Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David L Dunkel (insider trades) sold 22,400 shares of KFRC on 04/08/2021 at an average price of $55 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

Kforce Inc is a staffing solutions provider. It specializes in proving professional and technical staffing services to varied markets. Kforce Inc has a market cap of $1.23 billion; its shares were traded at around $55.530000 with a P/E ratio of 21.33 and P/S ratio of 0.86. The dividend yield of Kforce Inc stocks is 1.49%. Kforce Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 7.40% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO David L Dunkel sold 13,130 shares of KFRC stock on 04/07/2021 at the average price of $54.6. The price of the stock has increased by 1.7% since.

CEO David L Dunkel sold 4,702 shares of KFRC stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $54.09. The price of the stock has increased by 2.66% since.

