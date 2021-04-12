High Pines Wealth Management, LLC Buys Amgen Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Allstate Corp, Sells Apple Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Tesla Inc

Investment company High Pines Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Amgen Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Allstate Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, TJX Inc, sells Apple Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Tesla Inc, New York Times Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, High Pines Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, High Pines Wealth Management, LLC owns 39 stocks with a total value of $113 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Added Positions: AMGN, JNJ, ALL, GOOG, BRK.B, V, AMZN, BND, JPM, SBUX, TJX, CCF, VTEB, ADBE, VTV, UNH, WMT,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, NVDA, TSLA, TMO, EFAV,
- Sold Out: NYT,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 6 Warning Signs with AMGN. Click here to check it out.
- AMGN 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of AMGN
- Peter Lynch Chart of AMGN
For the details of High Pines Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/high+pines+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of High Pines Wealth Management, LLC
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 24,270 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 137,557 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82%
- Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 23,856 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 43,677 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,564 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80%
High Pines Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 86.23%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $248.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 15,876 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
High Pines Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 93.14%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $161.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 15,434 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Allstate Corp (ALL)
High Pines Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Allstate Corp by 39.57%. The purchase prices were between $103.21 and $117.27, with an estimated average price of $110.1. The stock is now traded at around $119.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 32,755 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
High Pines Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 75.65%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $267.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,438 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
High Pines Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 22.57%. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $69.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Chase Corp (CCF)
High Pines Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Chase Corp by 25.95%. The purchase prices were between $99.9 and $123.08, with an estimated average price of $111.66. The stock is now traded at around $117.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: New York Times Co (NYT)
High Pines Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in New York Times Co. The sale prices were between $46.98 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $50.17.Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)
High Pines Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.42%. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $131.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.4%. High Pines Wealth Management, LLC still held 41,979 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
High Pines Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 29.83%. The sale prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $608.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.21%. High Pines Wealth Management, LLC still held 5,876 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
High Pines Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Tesla Inc by 35.19%. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $701.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.16%. High Pines Wealth Management, LLC still held 3,284 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of High Pines Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. High Pines Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. High Pines Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. High Pines Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that High Pines Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying