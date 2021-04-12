High Pines Wealth Management, LLC Buys Amgen Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Allstate Corp, Sells Apple Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Tesla Inc

Investment company High Pines Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Amgen Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Allstate Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, TJX Inc, sells Apple Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Tesla Inc, New York Times Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, High Pines Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, High Pines Wealth Management, LLC owns 39 stocks with a total value of $113 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 24,270 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 137,557 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82% Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 23,856 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 43,677 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,564 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80%

High Pines Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 86.23%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $248.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 15,876 shares as of 2021-03-31.

High Pines Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 93.14%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $161.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 15,434 shares as of 2021-03-31.

High Pines Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Allstate Corp by 39.57%. The purchase prices were between $103.21 and $117.27, with an estimated average price of $110.1. The stock is now traded at around $119.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 32,755 shares as of 2021-03-31.

High Pines Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 75.65%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $267.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,438 shares as of 2021-03-31.

High Pines Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 22.57%. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $69.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.

High Pines Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Chase Corp by 25.95%. The purchase prices were between $99.9 and $123.08, with an estimated average price of $111.66. The stock is now traded at around $117.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.

High Pines Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in New York Times Co. The sale prices were between $46.98 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $50.17.

High Pines Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.42%. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $131.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.4%. High Pines Wealth Management, LLC still held 41,979 shares as of 2021-03-31.

High Pines Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 29.83%. The sale prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $608.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.21%. High Pines Wealth Management, LLC still held 5,876 shares as of 2021-03-31.

High Pines Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Tesla Inc by 35.19%. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $701.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.16%. High Pines Wealth Management, LLC still held 3,284 shares as of 2021-03-31.