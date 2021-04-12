>
Cordasco Financial Network Buys Microsoft Corp, Honeywell International Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Exponent Inc, Cummins Inc, Novartis AG

April 12, 2021 | About: MSFT +0.02% HON +0.71% GOOGL -1.15% VBR +0.31% BABA +9.27% GM -0.83% VTI +0.03% MOH -0.05% XBI -1.99% HYRE +0.74% CNC -0.29% II +0%

Philadelphia, PA, based Investment company Cordasco Financial Network (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, Honeywell International Inc, Alphabet Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, sells Exponent Inc, Cummins Inc, Novartis AG, Tesla Inc, Walmart Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cordasco Financial Network. As of 2021Q1, Cordasco Financial Network owns 538 stocks with a total value of $137 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cordasco Financial Network's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cordasco+financial+network/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cordasco Financial Network
  1. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 193,314 shares, 31.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50%
  2. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 91,677 shares, 14.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73%
  3. Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 10,396 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%
  4. Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) - 22,365 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
  5. Prologis Inc (PLD) - 32,001 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.46%
New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Cordasco Financial Network initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $214.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 779 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH)

Cordasco Financial Network initiated holding in Molina Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $202.54 and $243.1, with an estimated average price of $222.88. The stock is now traded at around $240.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)

Cordasco Financial Network initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.36 and $173.94, with an estimated average price of $149.69. The stock is now traded at around $127.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: HyreCar Inc (HYRE)

Cordasco Financial Network initiated holding in HyreCar Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.16 and $15.62, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $12.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Centene Corp (CNC)

Cordasco Financial Network initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87. The stock is now traded at around $62.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR)

Cordasco Financial Network initiated holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.65 and $220.16, with an estimated average price of $192.07. The stock is now traded at around $191.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Cordasco Financial Network added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 44.96%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $255.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 5,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Cordasco Financial Network added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 1265.48%. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $228.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,147 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Cordasco Financial Network added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 147.06%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2244.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 168 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Cordasco Financial Network added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 98.91%. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $168.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,182 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Cordasco Financial Network added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 956.92%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $244.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 687 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: General Motors Co (GM)

Cordasco Financial Network added to a holding in General Motors Co by 132.98%. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $59.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,504 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Exponent Inc (EXPO)

Cordasco Financial Network sold out a holding in Exponent Inc. The sale prices were between $82.58 and $99.73, with an estimated average price of $93.82.

Sold Out: Icon PLC (ICLR)

Cordasco Financial Network sold out a holding in Icon PLC. The sale prices were between $171.87 and $220.96, with an estimated average price of $197.64.

Sold Out: Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

Cordasco Financial Network sold out a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The sale prices were between $278.61 and $344.13, with an estimated average price of $320.27.

Sold Out: First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (FR)

Cordasco Financial Network sold out a holding in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $40.64 and $47.39, with an estimated average price of $43.15.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)

Cordasco Financial Network sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Sold Out: Riot Blockchain Inc (RIOT)

Cordasco Financial Network sold out a holding in Riot Blockchain Inc. The sale prices were between $16.48 and $77.9, with an estimated average price of $40.63.



