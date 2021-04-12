Astoria Strategic Wealth, Inc. Buys Apple Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

Investment company Astoria Strategic Wealth, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Astoria Strategic Wealth, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Astoria Strategic Wealth, Inc. owns 29 stocks with a total value of $196 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: AAPL,
- Added Positions: BND, VTIP, SHY, IVE, DGRW, SPTM, BSV, SPDW, CLNY,
- Reduced Positions: ITOT, IEMG, VEU, VT, SCHA, VB, VEA, VWO,
- Sold Out: SPY,
These are the top 5 holdings of Astoria Strategic Wealth, Inc.
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 219,933 shares, 23.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95%
- SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 951,970 shares, 14.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 296,290 shares, 12.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.28%
- iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 257,014 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%
- Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 282,934 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.54%
Astoria Strategic Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $131.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,996 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Astoria Strategic Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.
Here is the complete portfolio of Astoria Strategic Wealth, Inc..
