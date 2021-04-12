Gateway Advisory, LLC Buys Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF, Nike Inc, Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF, Sells First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, Visa Inc, First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

Westfield, NJ, based Investment company Gateway Advisory, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF, Nike Inc, Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, sells First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, Visa Inc, First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gateway Advisory, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Gateway Advisory, LLC owns 76 stocks with a total value of $207 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VIOO, NKE, IVOO, VGT, BR, SCHE, LEN, URI, FDX, ALGN, PH, CORE, EXPE, ALB, CMG, IBM, ENPH, AVTR, DFS, BRK.B, ICLN, MRNA, FTCH, ROKU, BX, SIVB, RCL, GD, NOK,

VIOO, NKE, IVOO, VGT, BR, SCHE, LEN, URI, FDX, ALGN, PH, CORE, EXPE, ALB, CMG, IBM, ENPH, AVTR, DFS, BRK.B, ICLN, MRNA, FTCH, ROKU, BX, SIVB, RCL, GD, NOK, Added Positions: STPZ, TECL, GE, VIOG, JNJ, TGT, AGG, IAU, NOBL, AMZN, SDOG,

STPZ, TECL, GE, VIOG, JNJ, TGT, AGG, IAU, NOBL, AMZN, SDOG, Reduced Positions: FXL, QQQ, RSP, USMV, AAPL, PIE, SCHB, SPLV, MSFT, TSLA, SHM, FXD, HD, FCX, IVZ, CRM, PINS, PYPL, CDNS,

FXL, QQQ, RSP, USMV, AAPL, PIE, SCHB, SPLV, MSFT, TSLA, SHM, FXD, HD, FCX, IVZ, CRM, PINS, PYPL, CDNS, Sold Out: FDN, V, VOOG, WKHS, FB, BABA, SHY, AMD, CPRT, PETZ,

BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 698,093 shares, 23.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.51% iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 504,120 shares, 21.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73% PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun (STPZ) - 299,666 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.54% Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (PIE) - 431,597 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.85% First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD) - 143,279 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%

Gateway Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF. The purchase prices were between $166.14 and $210.04, with an estimated average price of $191.28. The stock is now traded at around $200.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 19,573 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gateway Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $136.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 28,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gateway Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.79 and $180.92, with an estimated average price of $168.63. The stock is now traded at around $180.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 21,592 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gateway Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2. The stock is now traded at around $380.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,064 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gateway Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.17 and $157.31, with an estimated average price of $147.67. The stock is now traded at around $155.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,583 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gateway Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $31.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,699 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gateway Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 620.00%. The purchase prices were between $35.5 and $48.27, with an estimated average price of $41.58. The stock is now traded at around $49.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gateway Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $206.49 and $243.18, with an estimated average price of $222.41.

Gateway Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49.

Gateway Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $221.32 and $242.24, with an estimated average price of $232.86.

Gateway Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Workhorse Group Inc. The sale prices were between $12.93 and $41.34, with an estimated average price of $24.14.

Gateway Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.

Gateway Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28.