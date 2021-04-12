>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Gateway Advisory, LLC Buys Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF, Nike Inc, Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF, Sells First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, Visa Inc, First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

April 12, 2021 | About: TECL -1.26% VIOO +0% NKE +0.88% IVOO +0.3% VGT -0.33% BR -0.04% SCHE -0.72% FDN -0.3% V -0.47% VOOG +0% WKHS -5.47% FB -0.29%

Westfield, NJ, based Investment company Gateway Advisory, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF, Nike Inc, Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, sells First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, Visa Inc, First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gateway Advisory, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Gateway Advisory, LLC owns 76 stocks with a total value of $207 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Gateway Advisory, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gateway+advisory%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Gateway Advisory, LLC
  1. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 698,093 shares, 23.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.51%
  2. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 504,120 shares, 21.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73%
  3. PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun (STPZ) - 299,666 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.54%
  4. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (PIE) - 431,597 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.85%
  5. First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD) - 143,279 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%
New Purchase: Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO)

Gateway Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF. The purchase prices were between $166.14 and $210.04, with an estimated average price of $191.28. The stock is now traded at around $200.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 19,573 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)

Gateway Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $136.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 28,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO)

Gateway Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.79 and $180.92, with an estimated average price of $168.63. The stock is now traded at around $180.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 21,592 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Gateway Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2. The stock is now traded at around $380.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,064 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR)

Gateway Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.17 and $157.31, with an estimated average price of $147.67. The stock is now traded at around $155.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,583 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Gateway Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $31.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,699 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL)

Gateway Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 620.00%. The purchase prices were between $35.5 and $48.27, with an estimated average price of $41.58. The stock is now traded at around $49.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)

Gateway Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $206.49 and $243.18, with an estimated average price of $222.41.

Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)

Gateway Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49.

Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG)

Gateway Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $221.32 and $242.24, with an estimated average price of $232.86.

Sold Out: Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS)

Gateway Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Workhorse Group Inc. The sale prices were between $12.93 and $41.34, with an estimated average price of $24.14.

Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)

Gateway Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Gateway Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28.



Here is the complete portfolio of Gateway Advisory, LLC. Also check out:

1. Gateway Advisory, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Gateway Advisory, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Gateway Advisory, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Gateway Advisory, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)