Israel Discount Bank of New York Buys iShares New York Muni Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust, Sells Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp, McDonald's Corp, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc

Investment company Israel Discount Bank of New York (Current Portfolio) buys iShares New York Muni Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust, BlackRock Inc, SPDR Dividend ETF, sells Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp, McDonald's Corp, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Xilinx Inc, American Tower Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Israel Discount Bank of New York. As of 2021Q1, Israel Discount Bank of New York owns 81 stocks with a total value of $130 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BLK, SDY,

BLK, SDY, Added Positions: EEM, NYF, IEF, GSG, MA, GD, COST, NVDA, BA, PANW, ADI, HON, DD,

EEM, NYF, IEF, GSG, MA, GD, COST, NVDA, BA, PANW, ADI, HON, DD, Reduced Positions: MCB, IGIB, IGSB, MCD, IVV, IEUR, EWJ, TIP, IWM, MSFT, IWR, AMT, CRM, ALL, AMZN, ABT, GLD, GOOGL, NKE, FB, PG, MAS, CL, INTC, UL, MDLZ, SRE, EBAY, IEI, ZBH, LLY, EPP, BMY, CMG, PFE, IGF, RWO, JNJ, HD, DIS, IBM, NEE, AAPL, EL, CVX, KO, ECL, ICE, MMC, NSC, ACN, ORCL, GWW, CVS, XOM, TFC, DE, CMCSA, EOG, T,

MCB, IGIB, IGSB, MCD, IVV, IEUR, EWJ, TIP, IWM, MSFT, IWR, AMT, CRM, ALL, AMZN, ABT, GLD, GOOGL, NKE, FB, PG, MAS, CL, INTC, UL, MDLZ, SRE, EBAY, IEI, ZBH, LLY, EPP, BMY, CMG, PFE, IGF, RWO, JNJ, HD, DIS, IBM, NEE, AAPL, EL, CVX, KO, ECL, ICE, MMC, NSC, ACN, ORCL, GWW, CVS, XOM, TFC, DE, CMCSA, EOG, T, Sold Out: ALXN, XLNX,

For the details of Israel Discount Bank of New York's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/israel+discount+bank+of+new+york/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 34,065 shares, 10.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.64% iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) - 242,298 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.18% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 184,006 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.44% iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 185,304 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.89% iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 153,046 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.86%

Israel Discount Bank of New York initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $807.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 395 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Israel Discount Bank of New York initiated holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.04 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $110.81. The stock is now traded at around $120.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Israel Discount Bank of New York added to a holding in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 52.73%. The purchase prices were between $57.29 and $58.47, with an estimated average price of $57.89. The stock is now traded at around $58.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 23,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Israel Discount Bank of New York added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.13%. The purchase prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $113.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 12,942 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Israel Discount Bank of New York added to a holding in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 70.20%. The purchase prices were between $12.24 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $13.71. The stock is now traded at around $14.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 58,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Israel Discount Bank of New York added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 34.93%. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $184.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Israel Discount Bank of New York added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 20.71%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $364.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Israel Discount Bank of New York sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75.

Israel Discount Bank of New York sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51.