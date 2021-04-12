>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Israel Discount Bank of New York Buys iShares New York Muni Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust, Sells Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp, McDonald's Corp, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc

April 12, 2021 | About: NYF +0.09% IEF -0.06% GSG -0.43% GD +1.06% COST +0.44% BLK -0.05% SDY +0.47% ALXN -0.65% XLNX -4.23%

Investment company Israel Discount Bank of New York (Current Portfolio) buys iShares New York Muni Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust, BlackRock Inc, SPDR Dividend ETF, sells Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp, McDonald's Corp, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Xilinx Inc, American Tower Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Israel Discount Bank of New York. As of 2021Q1, Israel Discount Bank of New York owns 81 stocks with a total value of $130 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Israel Discount Bank of New York's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/israel+discount+bank+of+new+york/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Israel Discount Bank of New York
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 34,065 shares, 10.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.64%
  2. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) - 242,298 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.18%
  3. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 184,006 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.44%
  4. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 185,304 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.89%
  5. iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 153,046 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.86%
New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Israel Discount Bank of New York initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $807.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 395 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)

Israel Discount Bank of New York initiated holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.04 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $110.81. The stock is now traded at around $120.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYF)

Israel Discount Bank of New York added to a holding in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 52.73%. The purchase prices were between $57.29 and $58.47, with an estimated average price of $57.89. The stock is now traded at around $58.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 23,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Israel Discount Bank of New York added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.13%. The purchase prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $113.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 12,942 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (GSG)

Israel Discount Bank of New York added to a holding in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 70.20%. The purchase prices were between $12.24 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $13.71. The stock is now traded at around $14.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 58,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Israel Discount Bank of New York added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 34.93%. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $184.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Israel Discount Bank of New York added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 20.71%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $364.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

Israel Discount Bank of New York sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75.

Sold Out: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Israel Discount Bank of New York sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51.



Here is the complete portfolio of Israel Discount Bank of New York. Also check out:

1. Israel Discount Bank of New York's Undervalued Stocks
2. Israel Discount Bank of New York's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Israel Discount Bank of New York's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Israel Discount Bank of New York keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)