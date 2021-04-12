First National Bank Sioux Falls Buys BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust, Apollo Global Management Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Sioux Falls, SD, based Investment company First National Bank Sioux Falls (Current Portfolio) buys BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust, Apollo Global Management Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Pfizer Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First National Bank Sioux Falls. As of 2021Q1, First National Bank Sioux Falls owns 84 stocks with a total value of $56 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BBN, VBR, PFE, SPG, IVV, GD, AWI, USB, VNQI, DVY, ENB,

BBN, VBR, PFE, SPG, IVV, GD, AWI, USB, VNQI, DVY, ENB, Added Positions: APO, RAVN, VUG, VYM, WFC, MRK, VNQ, DLTR, FB, XOM, BAC, ABBV, GOOGL, INTC, NEE, DTE, JNJ, EMR, TGT, WMT, MSFT, PEP, PG, CSCO, JPM, HD, T, VZ, CVS,

APO, RAVN, VUG, VYM, WFC, MRK, VNQ, DLTR, FB, XOM, BAC, ABBV, GOOGL, INTC, NEE, DTE, JNJ, EMR, TGT, WMT, MSFT, PEP, PG, CSCO, JPM, HD, T, VZ, CVS, Reduced Positions: CVX, RSP, BRK.B, IWF, ABT, AMZN,

CVX, RSP, BRK.B, IWF, ABT, AMZN, Sold Out: BRK.A,

For the details of FIRST NATIONAL BANK SIOUX FALLS's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+national+bank+sioux+falls/current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 11,115 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77% Raven Industries Inc (RAVN) - 70,452 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.05% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 63,073 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.17% Blackrock Core Bond Trust (BHK) - 135,000 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 8,416 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38%

First National Bank Sioux Falls initiated holding in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust. The purchase prices were between $23.86 and $26.95, with an estimated average price of $25.47. The stock is now traded at around $24.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 51,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First National Bank Sioux Falls initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $168.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 2,363 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First National Bank Sioux Falls initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $36.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 10,573 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First National Bank Sioux Falls initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39. The stock is now traded at around $114.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 2,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First National Bank Sioux Falls initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $413.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 620 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First National Bank Sioux Falls initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $184.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First National Bank Sioux Falls added to a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc by 115.48%. The purchase prices were between $45.53 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $48.7. The stock is now traded at around $47.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 17,859 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First National Bank Sioux Falls added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 59.13%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $272.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 2,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First National Bank Sioux Falls added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 44.15%. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $102.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 6,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First National Bank Sioux Falls added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 66.90%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $76.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 6,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First National Bank Sioux Falls added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 33.95%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $94.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 8,223 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First National Bank Sioux Falls added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 57.71%. The purchase prices were between $98.2 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $107.46. The stock is now traded at around $117.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 4,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First National Bank Sioux Falls sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631.