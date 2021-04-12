>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Clarus Wealth Advisors Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Amplify Online Retail ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

April 12, 2021 | About: IJR +0.12% ATVI +0.38% FTSM +0% CAT +0.08% XLC -0.4% DIS -0.75% SPYV +0.13% IBUY -0.95% MS -0.67% FDN -0.3% XOP -2.42% SLB -0.82%

Investment company Clarus Wealth Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Amplify Online Retail ETF, Morgan Stanley, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Semiconductors ETF, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clarus Wealth Advisors. As of 2021Q1, Clarus Wealth Advisors owns 124 stocks with a total value of $153 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Clarus Wealth Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clarus+wealth+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Clarus Wealth Advisors
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 240,803 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11%
  2. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG) - 127,769 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.63%
  3. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG) - 136,388 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.68%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 59,753 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.64%
  5. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 23,845 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.03%
New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Clarus Wealth Advisors initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 94,315 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY)

Clarus Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.06 and $139.13, with an estimated average price of $128.13. The stock is now traded at around $127.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,012 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Clarus Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $80.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)

Clarus Wealth Advisors initiated holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $206.49 and $243.18, with an estimated average price of $222.41. The stock is now traded at around $231.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,663 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)

Clarus Wealth Advisors initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.78 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,622 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Clarus Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $26.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 13,921 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Clarus Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.95%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $109.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 42,383 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Clarus Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 118.73%. The purchase prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17. The stock is now traded at around $96.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)

Clarus Wealth Advisors added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 155.58%. The purchase prices were between $59.94 and $60, with an estimated average price of $59.97. The stock is now traded at around $59.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 10,034 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Clarus Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 57.32%. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $230.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,021 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)

Clarus Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 41.09%. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 15,128 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Clarus Wealth Advisors added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 61.73%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $186.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,517 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Semiconductors ETF (XSD)

Clarus Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in SPDR Semiconductors ETF. The sale prices were between $166.56 and $200.71, with an estimated average price of $184.53.

Sold Out: First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F (EMLP)

Clarus Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F. The sale prices were between $20.4 and $23.04, with an estimated average price of $21.87.

Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Clarus Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Clarus Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.

Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)

Clarus Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07.

Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGT)

Clarus Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.



Here is the complete portfolio of Clarus Wealth Advisors. Also check out:

1. Clarus Wealth Advisors's Undervalued Stocks
2. Clarus Wealth Advisors's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Clarus Wealth Advisors's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Clarus Wealth Advisors keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)