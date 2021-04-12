Clarus Wealth Advisors Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Amplify Online Retail ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Investment company Clarus Wealth Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Amplify Online Retail ETF, Morgan Stanley, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Semiconductors ETF, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clarus Wealth Advisors. As of 2021Q1, Clarus Wealth Advisors owns 124 stocks with a total value of $153 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SPYV, MS, FDN, IBUY, SLB, XOP, SGEN, FXU, IGF, COP, IVV, GNRC, PID0,

SPYV, MS, FDN, IBUY, SLB, XOP, SGEN, FXU, IGF, COP, IVV, GNRC, PID0, Added Positions: IJR, SLYV, VTI, MDYG, SPLG, FTSM, ATVI, IVE, CAT, XLC, DIS, VTIP, TIP, FLOT, SPYG, PHO, BA, HYLS, IAGG, LMBS, GLTR, IWR, XBI, EMB, FEM, XLV, ACWI, FBT, RWO, IDV, DGRO, FVD, TMO, IGV,

IJR, SLYV, VTI, MDYG, SPLG, FTSM, ATVI, IVE, CAT, XLC, DIS, VTIP, TIP, FLOT, SPYG, PHO, BA, HYLS, IAGG, LMBS, GLTR, IWR, XBI, EMB, FEM, XLV, ACWI, FBT, RWO, IDV, DGRO, FVD, TMO, IGV, Reduced Positions: MTUM, SPY, SLYG, AGG, AAPL, AMZN, RTX, VBK, FPX, MGK, MSFT, VUG, TSLA, MDY, IWY, MCD, GS, IWC, FYX, RSP, XHE, XLK, XLI, XLF, MNA, SBUX, APTS, SPSM, DVY, FXZ, PFF, XHB, IYT, IBB, FXL, V, BLK, SMH, LQD, JPM, XLB, CVX, PYPL,

MTUM, SPY, SLYG, AGG, AAPL, AMZN, RTX, VBK, FPX, MGK, MSFT, VUG, TSLA, MDY, IWY, MCD, GS, IWC, FYX, RSP, XHE, XLK, XLI, XLF, MNA, SBUX, APTS, SPSM, DVY, FXZ, PFF, XHB, IYT, IBB, FXL, V, BLK, SMH, LQD, JPM, XLB, CVX, PYPL, Sold Out: XSD, EMLP, TJX, IWM, NKE, SGT, COST, TMUS, MSCI, MMM, VFC, NOW, XLP, LUV, XAR,

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 240,803 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11% SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG) - 127,769 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.63% SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG) - 136,388 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.68% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 59,753 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.64% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 23,845 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.03%

Clarus Wealth Advisors initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 94,315 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clarus Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.06 and $139.13, with an estimated average price of $128.13. The stock is now traded at around $127.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,012 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clarus Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $80.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clarus Wealth Advisors initiated holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $206.49 and $243.18, with an estimated average price of $222.41. The stock is now traded at around $231.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,663 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clarus Wealth Advisors initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.78 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,622 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clarus Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $26.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 13,921 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clarus Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.95%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $109.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 42,383 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clarus Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 118.73%. The purchase prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17. The stock is now traded at around $96.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clarus Wealth Advisors added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 155.58%. The purchase prices were between $59.94 and $60, with an estimated average price of $59.97. The stock is now traded at around $59.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 10,034 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clarus Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 57.32%. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $230.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,021 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clarus Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 41.09%. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 15,128 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clarus Wealth Advisors added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 61.73%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $186.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,517 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clarus Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in SPDR Semiconductors ETF. The sale prices were between $166.56 and $200.71, with an estimated average price of $184.53.

Clarus Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F. The sale prices were between $20.4 and $23.04, with an estimated average price of $21.87.

Clarus Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94.

Clarus Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.

Clarus Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07.

Clarus Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.