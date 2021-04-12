Veracity Capital LLC Buys iSun Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Jabil Inc, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, ASA Gold And Precious Metals, Slack Technologies Inc

Investment company Veracity Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iSun Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Jabil Inc, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, ISHARES TRUST, sells Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, ASA Gold And Precious Metals, Slack Technologies Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Dollar General Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Veracity Capital LLC. As of 2021Q1, Veracity Capital LLC owns 261 stocks with a total value of $248 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: 4U1A, JBL, IUSB, BLOK, EFV, SIVB, DE, NUE, LPX, GNRC, IYJ, CHUY, FMX, KOF, CYTK, FRC, MSGE, IJH, PLD, ICLN, COTY, BBVA, SID, C, GM, JWN, F,

4U1A, JBL, IUSB, BLOK, EFV, SIVB, DE, NUE, LPX, GNRC, IYJ, CHUY, FMX, KOF, CYTK, FRC, MSGE, IJH, PLD, ICLN, COTY, BBVA, SID, C, GM, JWN, F, Added Positions: IUSG, NOBL, IUSV, INTU, MAG, PAAS, SILJ, IYH, XLK, WPM, IGSB, AG, IJR, PM, GDX, GOVT, DAL, FNV, XOM, ALLK, GOLD, AMZN, TXN, TTWO, PSLV, MTUM, UWM, MSFT, PHYS, AEM, AMD, ARKK, AMED, DOCU, EQC, FB, IWD, TMO, VVI, AMT, CEF, UNH, ABEV, AMGN, BUD, HDB, PEP, AVGO, NVDA, NKE, IXN, CX, MRK, MCK, ASR, MCD, MUB, IVE, NEM, LH, COST, LLY, WST, WFC, BABA, GE, SNPS, AXP, SHOP, CPRT, QCOM, MA, BRK.B, MELI, NVS, NICE,

SPLV, AGG, LQD, DG, WMT, CTAS, REGN, KO, IWF, DLTR, PTLC, ALB, ESGE, IEFA, TXT, IEMG, CAT, SHW, TGT, EMR, LIN, LEG, PNR, PPG, EXPD, CARR, GWW, APD, SPGI, DGRO, SWK, ESGU, TSLA, OTIS, MKC, AMCR, EFG, ATVI, ADM, GPC, ICE, ADBE, AOS, XLY, SJM, PYPL, MDT, IVV, ABT, DHR, SBUX, AMAT, GOOGL, GPN, IVW, MKTX, LMT, T, NOW, CCI, ARGX, TFC, VLUE, Sold Out: ASA, WORK, QQQ, SHYG, RGLD, IWB, ISTB, USMV, PKI, IHI, AZN, QUAL, GFI, KIM,

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 135,653 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 206,154 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.12% ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 112,904 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.84% ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 89,833 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.16% iSun Inc (4U1A) - 550,000 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. New Position

Veracity Capital LLC initiated holding in iSun Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.86 and $21.4, with an estimated average price of $13.11. The stock is now traded at around $11.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Veracity Capital LLC initiated holding in Jabil Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.37 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $45.54. The stock is now traded at around $53.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 63,238 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Veracity Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 20,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Veracity Capital LLC initiated holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.53 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $58.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 16,933 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Veracity Capital LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $51.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 15,705 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Veracity Capital LLC initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $386.16 and $551.63, with an estimated average price of $492.02. The stock is now traded at around $500.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,516 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Veracity Capital LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 25.12%. The purchase prices were between $85.54 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $89.97. The stock is now traded at around $95.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 206,154 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Veracity Capital LLC added to a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 35.16%. The purchase prices were between $77.89 and $86.95, with an estimated average price of $81.91. The stock is now traded at around $87.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 89,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Veracity Capital LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 33.84%. The purchase prices were between $60.97 and $69.37, with an estimated average price of $65.31. The stock is now traded at around $70.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 112,904 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Veracity Capital LLC added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 99.36%. The purchase prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52. The stock is now traded at around $415.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,171 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Veracity Capital LLC added to a holding in MAG Silver Corp by 33.63%. The purchase prices were between $14.4 and $22.59, with an estimated average price of $18.44. The stock is now traded at around $16.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 95,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Veracity Capital LLC added to a holding in Pan American Silver Corp by 29.02%. The purchase prices were between $28.12 and $38.3, with an estimated average price of $32.5. The stock is now traded at around $32.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 49,667 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Veracity Capital LLC sold out a holding in ASA Gold And Precious Metals Ltd. The sale prices were between $18.69 and $23.33, with an estimated average price of $20.81.

Veracity Capital LLC sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86.

Veracity Capital LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

Veracity Capital LLC sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15.

Veracity Capital LLC sold out a holding in Royal Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $102.15 and $111.05, with an estimated average price of $106.74.

Veracity Capital LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $51.13 and $51.51, with an estimated average price of $51.34.

Veracity Capital LLC reduced to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 80.95%. The sale prices were between $53.84 and $58.74, with an estimated average price of $56.1. The stock is now traded at around $59.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.71%. Veracity Capital LLC still held 5,983 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Veracity Capital LLC reduced to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 48.04%. The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $130.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Veracity Capital LLC still held 5,429 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Veracity Capital LLC reduced to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 57.55%. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $209.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Veracity Capital LLC still held 2,294 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Veracity Capital LLC reduced to a holding in Walmart Inc by 35.54%. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $139.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Veracity Capital LLC still held 6,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Veracity Capital LLC reduced to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 47.61%. The sale prices were between $98.2 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $107.46. The stock is now traded at around $117.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Veracity Capital LLC still held 2,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Veracity Capital LLC reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 23.77%. The sale prices were between $41.83 and $47.19, with an estimated average price of $44.47. The stock is now traded at around $43.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Veracity Capital LLC still held 13,854 shares as of 2021-03-31.