PBF Logistics LP Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Undervalued

The stock of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $14.4 per share and the market cap of $898.1 million, PBF Logistics LP stock appears to be modestly undervalued. GF Value for PBF Logistics LP is shown in the chart below.

Because PBF Logistics LP is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. PBF Logistics LP has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.05, which which ranks worse than 84% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. The overall financial strength of PBF Logistics LP is 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of PBF Logistics LP is poor. This is the debt and cash of PBF Logistics LP over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. PBF Logistics LP has been profitable 7 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $360.3 million and earnings of $2.36 a share. Its operating margin of 52.17% better than 96% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks PBF Logistics LP's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of PBF Logistics LP over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of PBF Logistics LP is -2%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -0.2%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Oil & Gas industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, PBF Logistics LP's ROIC is 21.23 while its WACC came in at 10.00. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of PBF Logistics LP is shown below:

Overall, PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX, 30-year Financials) stock gives every indication of being modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. To learn more about PBF Logistics LP stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

