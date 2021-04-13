>
Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T Buys Churchill Downs Inc, ConocoPhillips, Northrop Grumman Corp, Sells Brown-Forman Corp, PepsiCo Inc, Cable One Inc

Investment company Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T (Current Portfolio) buys Churchill Downs Inc, ConocoPhillips, Northrop Grumman Corp, sells Brown-Forman Corp, PepsiCo Inc, Cable One Inc, Xylem Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T. As of 2021Q1, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T owns 114 stocks with a total value of $239 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 44,438 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.39%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 72,088 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.51%
  3. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 14,483 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.42%
  4. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 36,179 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.81%
  5. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 18,616 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.05%
New Purchase: Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T initiated holding in Churchill Downs Inc. The purchase prices were between $184.98 and $254.33, with an estimated average price of $220.09. The stock is now traded at around $217.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,933 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $50.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,074 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $340.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 840 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T sold out a holding in Yum Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $101.49 and $111.02, with an estimated average price of $105.84.

Sold Out: Allstate Corp (ALL)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $103.21 and $117.27, with an estimated average price of $110.1.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92.

Sold Out: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $88.45 and $112.7, with an estimated average price of $101.16.

Reduced: Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T reduced to a holding in Brown-Forman Corp by 38.42%. The sale prices were between $68.41 and $78.43, with an estimated average price of $73.33. The stock is now traded at around $72.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T still held 25,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T reduced to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 22.42%. The sale prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $143.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T still held 27,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Xylem Inc (XYL)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T reduced to a holding in Xylem Inc by 27.85%. The sale prices were between $95.12 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $108.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T still held 8,859 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Cable One Inc (CABO)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T reduced to a holding in Cable One Inc by 50%. The sale prices were between $1746.06 and $2152.22, with an estimated average price of $1955.72. The stock is now traded at around $1779.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T still held 150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 43.3%. The sale prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $267.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T still held 1,702 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T reduced to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 39.07%. The sale prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $57.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T still held 8,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.



