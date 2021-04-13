Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Buys Alphabet Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Altria Group Inc, Sells Interactive Brokers Group Inc, Visa Inc, Alphabet Inc

Investment company Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Altria Group Inc, sells Interactive Brokers Group Inc, Visa Inc, Alphabet Inc, Newmont Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owns 17 stocks with a total value of $882 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 98,400 shares, 24.78% of the total portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 427,704 shares, 12.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.97% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 48,493 shares, 11.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 285.29% Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) - 2,120,559 shares, 10.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.88% Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) - 853,951 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.76%

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $51.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 287,909 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 285.29%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2244.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.4%. The holding were 48,493 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 211.69%. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $472.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 59,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.