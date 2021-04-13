E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. Buys Baidu Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Yum China Holdings Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Adobe Inc, MSCI Inc

Investment company E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Baidu Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Yum China Holdings Inc, Burning Rock Biotech, Bilibili Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Adobe Inc, MSCI Inc, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. owns 46 stocks with a total value of $310 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 508,416 shares, 37.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85% Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 148,857 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.35% Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 90,620 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.93% JD.com Inc (JD) - 231,560 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70% Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) - 130,731 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.26%

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Burning Rock Biotech Ltd. The purchase prices were between $23.5 and $39.58, with an estimated average price of $30.5. The stock is now traded at around $28.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 95,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $191, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $148.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $186.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2409.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Li Auto Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.33 and $36.75, with an estimated average price of $28.96. The stock is now traded at around $21.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 48,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 24.93%. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $214.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 90,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 20.35%. The purchase prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27. The stock is now traded at around $133.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 148,857 shares as of 2021-03-31.

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc by 23.26%. The purchase prices were between $55.98 and $64.35, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $60.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 130,731 shares as of 2021-03-31.

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Bilibili Inc by 39.49%. The purchase prices were between $94.74 and $156.37, with an estimated average price of $122.71. The stock is now traded at around $103.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 83,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd by 42.67%. The purchase prices were between $27.42 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $34.47. The stock is now traded at around $26.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 169,151 shares as of 2021-03-31.

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 35.71%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $255.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 11,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93.

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in MSCI Inc. The sale prices were between $393.34 and $453.19, with an estimated average price of $420.4.

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07.

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61.

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The sale prices were between $16.73 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $17.85.