APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Buys IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF, Northrim BanCorp Inc, Intel Corp, Sells SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Investment company APCM Wealth Management for Individuals (Current Portfolio) buys IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF, Northrim BanCorp Inc, Intel Corp, iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, sells SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust, DTE Energy Co, ConocoPhillips during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals. As of 2021Q1, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals owns 47 stocks with a total value of $454 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 285,529 shares, 24.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 197,457 shares, 11.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 576,488 shares, 10.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.64% iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 376,798 shares, 9.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.35% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 516,046 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.12%

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals initiated holding in Northrim BanCorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.12 and $47.7, with an estimated average price of $38.36. The stock is now traded at around $43.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,993 shares as of 2021-03-31.

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $65.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,376 shares as of 2021-03-31.

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.79 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.03. The stock is now traded at around $55.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $168.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,268 shares as of 2021-03-31.

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals initiated holding in Sundial Growers Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.54 and $2.95, with an estimated average price of $1.2. The stock is now traded at around $0.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 17,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals added to a holding in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 38.91%. The purchase prices were between $31.63 and $32.67, with an estimated average price of $32.16. The stock is now traded at around $31.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 738,374 shares as of 2021-03-31.

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3.

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals sold out a holding in DTE Energy Co. The sale prices were between $117.72 and $134.02, with an estimated average price of $123.33.