Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys FIRST TR EXCHANGE, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, First Trust Municipal High Income ETF, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, FIRST TR E

Investment company Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys FIRST TR EXCHANGE, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, First Trust Municipal High Income ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owns 139 stocks with a total value of $229 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 324,515 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.61% First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 284,686 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 366,396 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.54% FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar (DFEB) - 356,524 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.78% Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 127,793 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.31%

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $48.02, with an estimated average price of $47.8. The stock is now traded at around $48.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 56,361 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.2 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.15. The stock is now traded at around $54.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 18,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $206.49 and $243.18, with an estimated average price of $222.41. The stock is now traded at around $231.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 4,348 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.94 and $60, with an estimated average price of $59.97. The stock is now traded at around $59.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 13,523 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 21,112 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.12 and $20.21, with an estimated average price of $20.16. The stock is now traded at around $20.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 27,376 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index by 559.21%. The purchase prices were between $32.8 and $37.59, with an estimated average price of $35.39. The stock is now traded at around $36.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 71,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 59.30%. The purchase prices were between $55.98 and $57.18, with an estimated average price of $56.54. The stock is now traded at around $56.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 30,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 244.69%. The purchase prices were between $93.7 and $99.63, with an estimated average price of $97.01. The stock is now traded at around $99.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,528 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 52.30%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $151.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 9,452 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 115.32%. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $83.27. The stock is now traded at around $84.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,008 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.02%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 17,104 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52.

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund. The sale prices were between $70.4 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $73.85.

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75.