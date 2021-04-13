4J Wealth Management LLC Buys iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, General Motors Co, Sells iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

Investment company 4J Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, General Motors Co, Square Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, sells iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 4J Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, 4J Wealth Management LLC owns 70 stocks with a total value of $106 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GM, SQ, HLT,

GM, SQ, HLT, Added Positions: EMB, ESGE, TIP, GOVT, MBB, SE, NEE, FB, XLU, AMZN, FLOT, SHOP, MSFT, AMT, NVDA, MTCH, NFLX, AEP, GLD,

EMB, ESGE, TIP, GOVT, MBB, SE, NEE, FB, XLU, AMZN, FLOT, SHOP, MSFT, AMT, NVDA, MTCH, NFLX, AEP, GLD, Reduced Positions: IVV, TLT, USMV, GE, MUB, SHY, SLQD, IGIB, QUAL, IJR, XT, LQD, AGG, ITOT, IVE, MAR, AAPL, MTUM, NEAR, MA, IJH, IGM, IEF, GSY, DIS, V,

IVV, TLT, USMV, GE, MUB, SHY, SLQD, IGIB, QUAL, IJR, XT, LQD, AGG, ITOT, IVE, MAR, AAPL, MTUM, NEAR, MA, IJH, IGM, IEF, GSY, DIS, V, Sold Out: SHYG, EFG, HACK,

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 49,118 shares, 18.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.26% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 91,796 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 252,238 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.16% iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 32,515 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.38% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 14,518 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98%

4J Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $59.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 5,273 shares as of 2021-03-31.

4J Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $265.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,353 shares as of 2021-03-31.

4J Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.67 and $127.26, with an estimated average price of $115.5. The stock is now traded at around $125.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,654 shares as of 2021-03-31.

4J Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 680.64%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $109.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 22,740 shares as of 2021-03-31.

4J Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 389.53%. The purchase prices were between $41.83 and $47.19, with an estimated average price of $44.47. The stock is now traded at around $43.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 37,562 shares as of 2021-03-31.

4J Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 23.94%. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $245.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,697 shares as of 2021-03-31.

4J Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 54.09%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $77.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,914 shares as of 2021-03-31.

4J Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 25.06%. The purchase prices were between $50.65 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,988 shares as of 2021-03-31.

4J Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 26.63%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1202.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 252 shares as of 2021-03-31.

4J Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15.

4J Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $97.17 and $105.39, with an estimated average price of $101.69.

4J Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF. The sale prices were between $53.92 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $58.49.