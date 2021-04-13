Money Design Co.,Ltd. Buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, iShares Gold Trust

Investment company Money Design Co.,Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, iShares Gold Trust, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Money Design Co.,Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Money Design Co.,Ltd. owns 61 stocks with a total value of $801 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MOO, PFF, VOE, GNR, PPLT, BKLN, EPP, VBR, EWW, EWY, DBC, EWG, SPEM, VBK, WOOD,

MOO, PFF, VOE, GNR, PPLT, BKLN, EPP, VBR, EWW, EWY, DBC, EWG, SPEM, VBK, WOOD, Added Positions: VWO, SPTL, SRLN, IGSB, MBB, FXI, QQQ, SUSA, TIP, LQD, IEF, SPSB, VMBS, IYR, VTIP, GLDM, RWX, IFGL, VCIT,

VWO, SPTL, SRLN, IGSB, MBB, FXI, QQQ, SUSA, TIP, LQD, IEF, SPSB, VMBS, IYR, VTIP, GLDM, RWX, IFGL, VCIT, Reduced Positions: HYG, VGK, IAU, ICLN, IXC, TLT, IGF, SLV, VTV, SPYV, EWJ, EWT, BWX, EPI, IGOV, SPAB, IXP, IXJ, XLRE, IEMG, VPL, KXI, VGIT, VDE,

HYG, VGK, IAU, ICLN, IXC, TLT, IGF, SLV, VTV, SPYV, EWJ, EWT, BWX, EPI, IGOV, SPAB, IXP, IXJ, XLRE, IEMG, VPL, KXI, VGIT, VDE, Sold Out: FEZ,

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) - 1,076,488 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.82% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 474,059 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.87% iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) - 1,112,017 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.92% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 140,443 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.69% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 733,527 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 148.36%

Money Design Co.,Ltd. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF. The purchase prices were between $77.84 and $89.1, with an estimated average price of $84.6. The stock is now traded at around $88.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 56,786 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Money Design Co.,Ltd. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 118,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Money Design Co.,Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55. The stock is now traded at around $137.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 15,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Money Design Co.,Ltd. initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.94 and $119.43, with an estimated average price of $108.64. The stock is now traded at around $109.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 13,428 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Money Design Co.,Ltd. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $52.52, with an estimated average price of $49.13. The stock is now traded at around $50.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 29,567 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Money Design Co.,Ltd. initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.05 and $22.32, with an estimated average price of $22.19. The stock is now traded at around $22.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 40,893 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Money Design Co.,Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 148.36%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $51.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 733,527 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Money Design Co.,Ltd. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 269.33%. The purchase prices were between $38.44 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $41.46. The stock is now traded at around $39.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 466,642 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Money Design Co.,Ltd. added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 111.18%. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 470,349 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Money Design Co.,Ltd. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 26.27%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 400,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Money Design Co.,Ltd. added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.27%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $125.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 59,631 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Money Design Co.,Ltd. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.86%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $31.28. The stock is now traded at around $31.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 114,091 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Money Design Co.,Ltd. sold out a holding in SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $40.74 and $44.72, with an estimated average price of $43.07.