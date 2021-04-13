Gofen & Glossberg Llc Buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Tiffany, Intuit Inc

Investment company Gofen & Glossberg Llc (Current Portfolio) buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Crown Castle International Corp, Fiserv Inc, sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Tiffany, Intuit Inc, Green Thumb Industries Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gofen & Glossberg Llc . As of 2021Q1, Gofen & Glossberg Llc owns 422 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IVOL, OXY, VXUS, IFNNY, TPL, DISCK, XLU, VHT, TBF, MSOS, IVW, BSV, ABNB, GWPH, MPC, LVMUY, ABM, TRMK, AXON, TROW, RHHBY, O, BKNG, VTRS, INFO, BXP, REFG, FUV,

IFF, APD, CCI, FISV, CME, SPLK, BDX, BX, AME, ABBV, VIXM, AMZN, CRM, RTX, BABA, QYLD, BAC, BRK.B, C, JNJ, PEP, TJX, WMT, NOW, SHV, VEU, MMM, ATVI, ATR, CSCO, HD, NSRGY, FB, KEYS, MDY, VTI, ALL, AMT, AMGN, BLK, CLX, STZ, D, EL, INTC, MKC, SPGI, MDT, MRK, MS, NVS, ROP, TXN, UPS, UNH, VZ, GWW, WM, V, TSLA, XYL, OTIS, IEFA, IJH, ITOT, IVV, IWM, QQQ, VOO, VWO, ADBE, ARE, LNT, ACC, AEP, ANSS, AMAT, WTRG, BAX, CPT, CTSH, COP, DHI, DTE, DEO, DUK, ENB, EXC, FDX, F, GD, GIS, GPC, LHX, ILMN, ICE, MMC, MCK, MCHP, MU, MIDD, NFLX, ORCL, PNC, PAYX, LIN, PEG, PSA, SIEGY, SO, TGT, WEC, XEL, BR, TMUS, LULU, AWK, NXPI, PSX, PNR, WDAY, SQ, RVVTF, TWLO, ALC, MMQ, GLD, IAU, IEMG, TIP, VCSH, VEA, VGSH, VTV, XLF, XLV, Reduced Positions: DD, TMO, AAPL, IBM, ASML, PFE, BA, GTBIF, MCD, INTU, BMY, WBA, DXJ, NSC, IEI, SBUX, ATH, MDLZ, EMR, NEE, PPL, VUG, PM, PYPL, NOC, UL, KHC, PHG, SIVB, CTVA, LOW, MO, DOV, CI, IWR, GE, SHY, XOM, SCHW, SCZ, VGT, SPG, PINS, DOW, VIG, FTV, VNQ, VSS, IJK, VGK, CARR, VCIT, AAXJ, SCHX, BIL, SCHE, EFA, EWC, GBIL, IJT, MKL, T, AMP, ADP, BK, ED, OFC, EW, LLY, EPD, EQR, GSK, ISRG, KMB, MMP, TDRRF, MET, MCO, MSI, NGG, PPG, PLUG, TRV, USB, VTR, VRTX, ANTM, CMG, DAL, MSCI,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 846,559 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,580,160 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 277,016 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 766,609 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 557,092 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34%

Gofen & Glossberg Llc initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.541400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 284,378 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.45 and $31.23, with an estimated average price of $25.02. The stock is now traded at around $24.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 87,602 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1606.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 437 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $63.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc initiated holding in Infineon Technologies AG. The purchase prices were between $38.05 and $44, with an estimated average price of $41.31. The stock is now traded at around $42.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc initiated holding in Boston Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.59 and $108.59, with an estimated average price of $97.48. The stock is now traded at around $104.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 4113.16%. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $141.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 122,603 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 405.47%. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $283.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 72,343 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 81.37%. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $178.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 78,657 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 27.45%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $123.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 219,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 109.01%. The purchase prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76. The stock is now traded at around $204.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 43,668 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 132.01%. The purchase prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24. The stock is now traded at around $147.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 58,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold out a holding in Bloom Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $23.4 and $42.65, with an estimated average price of $32.74.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold out a holding in Lazard Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.69 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $42.52.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc reduced to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 47.42%. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28. The stock is now traded at around $75.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Gofen & Glossberg Llc still held 122,226 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc reduced to a holding in Green Thumb Industries Inc by 46.19%. The sale prices were between $24.9 and $38.45, with an estimated average price of $31.85. The stock is now traded at around $28.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Gofen & Glossberg Llc still held 71,514 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc reduced to a holding in Intuit Inc by 45.28%. The sale prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52. The stock is now traded at around $417.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Gofen & Glossberg Llc still held 3,852 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc reduced to a holding in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 59.88%. The sale prices were between $53.49 and $62.31, with an estimated average price of $58.32. The stock is now traded at around $60.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Gofen & Glossberg Llc still held 13,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc reduced to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 27.73%. The sale prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Gofen & Glossberg Llc still held 67,936 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc reduced to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 61.98%. The sale prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.28. The stock is now traded at around $269.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Gofen & Glossberg Llc still held 2,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.