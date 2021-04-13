Chicago Capital, LLC Buys Lithia Motors Inc, Abiomed Inc, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells RealPage Inc, Carvana Co, BlackLine Inc

Investment company Chicago Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Lithia Motors Inc, Abiomed Inc, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc, Netflix Inc, TripAdvisor Inc, sells RealPage Inc, Carvana Co, BlackLine Inc, Kornit Digital, Exelixis Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chicago Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Chicago Capital, LLC owns 239 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



J2 Global Inc (JCOM) - 715,285 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.74% SVB Financial Group (SIVB) - 156,025 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.63% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 622,737 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05% Visa Inc (V) - 352,378 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.03% Target Corp (TGT) - 356,772 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%

Chicago Capital, LLC initiated holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.31 and $61.03, with an estimated average price of $42.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 253,527 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chicago Capital, LLC initiated holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The purchase prices were between $72 and $88.68, with an estimated average price of $79.34. The stock is now traded at around $84.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 117,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chicago Capital, LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.628500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 136,799 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chicago Capital, LLC initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2374.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 341 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chicago Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $94.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chicago Capital, LLC initiated holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $116.57 and $155.01, with an estimated average price of $137.18. The stock is now traded at around $127.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,451 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chicago Capital, LLC added to a holding in Lithia Motors Inc by 121.80%. The purchase prices were between $284.24 and $414.12, with an estimated average price of $359.68. The stock is now traded at around $396.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 94,564 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chicago Capital, LLC added to a holding in Abiomed Inc by 58.90%. The purchase prices were between $285.92 and $355.13, with an estimated average price of $320.16. The stock is now traded at around $335.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 150,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chicago Capital, LLC added to a holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc by 34.78%. The purchase prices were between $99.52 and $215.83, with an estimated average price of $151.87. The stock is now traded at around $146.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 448,637 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chicago Capital, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 69.75%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $556.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 77,379 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chicago Capital, LLC added to a holding in TransUnion by 20.63%. The purchase prices were between $84.21 and $95.85, with an estimated average price of $90.29. The stock is now traded at around $97.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 380,362 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chicago Capital, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 24.98%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $411.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,788 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chicago Capital, LLC sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Chicago Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Exelixis Inc. The sale prices were between $20.53 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $22.57.

Chicago Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $9.44 and $9.49, with an estimated average price of $9.47.

Chicago Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $43.62 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $55.85.

Chicago Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Kellogg Co. The sale prices were between $56.86 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $59.54.

Chicago Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $379.56 and $477.05, with an estimated average price of $432.71.