Royal London Asset Management Ltd Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Suncor Energy Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Ansys Inc, McCormick Inc, Church & Dwight Co Inc

United Kingdom, X0, based Investment company Royal London Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Suncor Energy Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Northrop Grumman Corp, MercadoLibre Inc, sells Ansys Inc, McCormick Inc, Church & Dwight Co Inc, American International Group Inc, Seagen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Royal London Asset Management Ltd owns 641 stocks with a total value of $21.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SU, TD, BNS, SHOP, SNOW, ROKU, PTON, CRWD, SGEN, IR, CVNA, VTRS, HUBS, CZR, CTLT, ENPH, PCG, PLUG, DKNG, AVTR, FTCH, CDAY, MPWR, MDB, HWM, SEDG, ZEN, POOL, PKI, NET, VER, VNT, UI, U,

TSM, MSFT, BABA, AMZN, NOC, MELI, NDSN, SYK, SPGI, TMO, IQV, INTU, AAPL, V, ADBE, BLL, TXN, TEL, GOOGL, ADSK, FB, PINS, CSX, JPM, VZ, COP, XOM, HD, ILMN, TT, IFF, NVDA, PG, UNH, TSLA, PYPL, NIO, BLK, COST, LLY, GS, HDB, ISRG, PGR, CRM, WAB, MA, PM, KDP, AVGO, HCA, GOOG, MMM, AGCO, T, AMD, MO, AXP, AMT, AME, AMAT, TFC, BAC, BDX, BIIB, BA, BMY, CVS, CCL, CAT, CNP, CVX, CSCO, C, CSGP, CL, CMCSA, DHR, DE, DUK, EMN, NEE, GE, GILD, IBM, IDXX, IP, KLAC, KB, LRCX, LMT, MCD, MTD, MS, NFLX, NYT, NKE, ES, ON, ODFL, PCAR, PNC, PEP, LIN, BKNG, QCOM, RPM, RS, ROP, SWKS, SCCO, SBUX, STT, TJX, TGT, TSN, USB, UNP, UPS, RTX, ANTM, WFC, BRK.A, ALGT, ULTA, PRI, KMI, VIPS, NOW, FIVE, ABBV, BFAM, CDW, GLOB, LBRDK, KHC, SQ, TTD, JOBS, AES, PLD, SRPT, ABMD, ATVI, AAP, AFL, APD, AKAM, ALB, ARE, ALXN, ALGN, LNT, ALL, ALNY, HES, AEP, AMP, ABC, APH, ADI, NLY, AON, ADM, ARW, AJG, AIZ, AZO, ALV, ADP, AVB, BK, GOLD, BAX, BBY, BIO, BWA, BXP, BSX, CBRE, VIAC, CF, CHRW, CDNS, CPB, COF, KMX, CASY, CNC, LUMN, CERN, FIS, SCHW, LNG, CINF, CTAS, CTXS, CLX, CCEP, CTSH, CBSH, CAG, ED, STZ, COO, CPRT, GLW, BAP, CCI, CMI, DHI, XRAY, DTE, DRI, DXCM, DLR, DISCA, DLTR, D, DPZ, DOV, EOG, ETN, DISH, ECL, EIX, EA, EMR, ETR, EFX, EQIX, ELS, EQR, ESS, EL, EXAS, EXC, EXPE, EXPD, EXR, FFIV, FMC, FDS, FICO, FAST, FDX, FITB, FE, FISV, FLEX, F, FCX, GRMN, GD, GPC, GPN, HAL, MNST, LHX, HIG, HAS, WELL, HSIC, HRL, HUM, HBAN, MTCH, INFO, IDA, IEX, INCY, ICE, JBHT, SJM, JKHY, J, JCI, JLL, K, KEY, KMB, MDLZ, KR, LH, LVS, LEN, LYV, MTB, MGEE, MGM, MKL, MKTX, MAR, MLM, MRVL, MAS, MXIM, MCK, MET, MCHP, MAA, MBT, MHK, TAP, MCO, MSI, NRG, NVR, NDAQ, NTAP, NWL, NEM, NI, NSC, NTRS, NUE, ORLY, OGE, OXY, OKE, PPG, PPL, PKG, PTC, PH, PAYX, PRGO, PFE, PXD, PFG, PRU, PEG, PSA, PHM, DGX, O, REG, REGN, RF, RMD, RHI, WRK, ROK, ROST, RCL, SBAC, SEIC, SIVB, SLB, SRE, SHW, SPG, SIRI, SNA, SO, LUV, TRV, SWK, SUI, NLOK, SNPS, SYY, TROW, TTWO, TDY, TFX, TER, TXT, GL, TSCO, TRMB, TYL, URI, VFC, MTN, VLO, VAR, VTR, VRTX, VNO, VMC, WPC, GWW, WMT, WBA, WM, WAT, WST, EVRG, WDC, WLK, WY, WHR, WMB, WEC, WYNN, XEL, XLNX, YUM, ZBRA, ZBH, EBAY, CMG, L, TDG, LEN.B, IPGP, BR, TMUS, DFS, LULU, MASI, VMW, AWK, MSCI, FTNT, VRSK, DG, SSNC, KKR, LYB, NXPI, GM, FRC, FLT, HII, YNDX, MPC, FBHS, EPAM, SPLK, PSX, PANW, WDAY, ZTS, VOYA, NWSA, RNG, BURL, VEEV, TWTR, HLT, ALLY, SC, PAYC, ANET, SYF, CFG, W, KEYS, LBRDA, QRVO, ETSY, TRU, TDOC, Z, HPE, TEAM, AGR, HCM, LSXMA, LSXMK, FTV, TWLO, COUP, VST, YUMC, LW, OKTA, ATUS, BKR, ZS, SPOT, DOCU, EQH, ELAN, MRNA, DELL, FOXA, LYFT, DOW, ZM, UBER, CTVA, WORK, DDOG, CARR, OTIS, IAC, Reduced Positions: ANSS, MKC, JNJ, CHD, AIG, BRK.B, DD, MU, RSG, ORCL, STX, VRSN, DIS, HPQ, HSY, CHTR, CI, CME, CE, LPG, MMC, LOW, ITW, KO, BRO,

ANSS, MKC, JNJ, CHD, AIG, BRK.B, DD, MU, RSG, ORCL, STX, VRSN, DIS, HPQ, HSY, CHTR, CI, CME, CE, LPG, MMC, LOW, ITW, KO, BRO, Sold Out: VIA, SGT, TIF, WIX, CXO, 50AA, HLF, INGR, PII, FTI, AR, FWONA, NCLH, TRIP, MOS, TRGP, CIT, CDK, CLR, AER, HBI, SPB, XRX, WRI, PK, ARNC, AMCR, CVET, ETRN, REZI, LTHM, VNE, PRSP, WH, TOL, ADNT, ASIX, BATRK, BATRA, UA, RMR, FCPT, FLOW, BLD, OVV, KSS, JBL, HFC, HOG, BPYU, GPS, FLR, FLS, M, ENB, LEG, DVN, DXC, TPR, XEC, AXS, AN, APA, ADS, ALK, PBCT, UAA, AYI, SRCL, SEE, SLG, RYN, RL, PVH, PBR, UNM, ORI, JWN, NCR, MAT, MRO, MAN, MAC, MDU, JEF,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,360,493 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.85% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 8,109,901 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 273,926 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.91% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 268,677 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46% Visa Inc (V) - 1,777,012 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.61%

Royal London Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.72 and $23.53, with an estimated average price of $19.57. The stock is now traded at around $20.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 3,206,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The purchase prices were between $56.26 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $61.03. The stock is now traded at around $66.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 364,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $237.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 63,167 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Bank of Nova Scotia. The purchase prices were between $52.96 and $63.7, with an estimated average price of $57.93. The stock is now traded at around $62.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 235,677 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1237.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $300.79 and $469.7, with an estimated average price of $393.18. The stock is now traded at around $382.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 40,249 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 215.87%. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $121.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 2,685,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 23.21%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $242.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,485,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 94.41%. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $339.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 297,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 93.59%. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1612.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 56,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Nordson Corp by 25.40%. The purchase prices were between $178.99 and $207.34, with an estimated average price of $194.67. The stock is now traded at around $202.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 842,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 23.17%. The purchase prices were between $221.01 and $248.82, with an estimated average price of $239.94. The stock is now traded at around $252.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 719,901 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Wix.com Ltd. The sale prices were between $241.28 and $353.09, with an estimated average price of $285.7.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Ingredion Inc. The sale prices were between $74.32 and $92.78, with an estimated average price of $85.51.