Keudell Buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Amazon.com Inc, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, WestRock Co, Align Technology Inc

Investment company Keudell (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, WestRock Co, Align Technology Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Dollar General Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Keudell. As of 2021Q1, Keudell owns 168 stocks with a total value of $172 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VIG, VUG, NFLX, VXUS, VTI, KLAC, LAD, LMT, GD, IWM, BP, MFC, NUE, WPC, ARPO,

VIG, VUG, NFLX, VXUS, VTI, KLAC, LAD, LMT, GD, IWM, BP, MFC, NUE, WPC, ARPO, Added Positions: VYM, AMZN, DGRO, IEMG, RTX, ADBE, PFE, ABBV, USB, CCI, ANTM, CRM, LRCX, ENB, KMI, HD, PG, FB, SPLK, GILD, XOM, TRP, MPW, KMB, NXPI, OKE, HON, C, BTI, SWKS, UL, WFC, ABT, CAT, AMGN, MMM, PEP, INTC, SO, CVX, BAC, ORCL, NVS, AMJ, IWN, EPD, BABA, VRTX,

VYM, AMZN, DGRO, IEMG, RTX, ADBE, PFE, ABBV, USB, CCI, ANTM, CRM, LRCX, ENB, KMI, HD, PG, FB, SPLK, GILD, XOM, TRP, MPW, KMB, NXPI, OKE, HON, C, BTI, SWKS, UL, WFC, ABT, CAT, AMGN, MMM, PEP, INTC, SO, CVX, BAC, ORCL, NVS, AMJ, IWN, EPD, BABA, VRTX, Reduced Positions: VDE, XME, VNQ, LQD, DG, REGN, CM, TXN, JPM, ADSK, PYPL, UNH, MO, CMCSA, TFI, DIS, COST, SPSB, PPL, BIV, KO, ZTS, AVGO, TWTR, TMO, GSK, PM, TEL, ACN, STX, LHX, WY, NOW, MA, VOD, BMY, CTXS, CVS, D, PNC, UPS, OHI, IBM, UNP, SBUX, TSM, MRK, SNY, AZN, BCE, DUK, ECL, IT, GE, GIS, ILMN, JCI, MDT, NGG, SLB, JWN, NVDA, DGX, AEP, AKAM,

VDE, XME, VNQ, LQD, DG, REGN, CM, TXN, JPM, ADSK, PYPL, UNH, MO, CMCSA, TFI, DIS, COST, SPSB, PPL, BIV, KO, ZTS, AVGO, TWTR, TMO, GSK, PM, TEL, ACN, STX, LHX, WY, NOW, MA, VOD, BMY, CTXS, CVS, D, PNC, UPS, OHI, IBM, UNP, SBUX, TSM, MRK, SNY, AZN, BCE, DUK, ECL, IT, GE, GIS, ILMN, JCI, MDT, NGG, SLB, JWN, NVDA, DGX, AEP, AKAM, Sold Out: QQQ, WRK, ALGN, BIIB, ALXN, RF,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 70,746 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75% Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) - 100,652 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.31% SPDR Metals & Mining ETF (XME) - 130,049 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.8% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 21,417 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56% U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 82,607 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.16%

Keudell initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $150.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 7,797 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keudell initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $274.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,377 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keudell initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $556.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 865 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keudell initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $63.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,759 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keudell initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $214.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keudell initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79. The stock is now traded at around $346.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 764 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keudell added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 146.68%. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $101.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 22,855 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keudell added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 22.38%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3422.614000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,296 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keudell added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 91.53%. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $49.319400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 22,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keudell added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 35.62%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 20,958 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keudell added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 25.68%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $77.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 17,264 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keudell added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 71.21%. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $178.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keudell sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

Keudell sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $40.7 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $46.63.

Keudell sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71.

Keudell sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82.

Keudell sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75.

Keudell sold out a holding in Regions Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $15.95 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $19.55.