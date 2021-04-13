>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Chronos Wealth Management, LLC Buys Unilever PLC, Marriott International Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc

April 13, 2021 | About: NVDA +2.04% LULU -1.06% UL -0.18% MAR -0.96% BABA +0.18% GOOGL +0.18% TGT -0.48% ABT +1.24% AMD +1.03%

Investment company Chronos Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Unilever PLC, Marriott International Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Alphabet Inc, sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chronos Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Chronos Wealth Management, LLC owns 47 stocks with a total value of $132 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Chronos Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chronos+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Chronos Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 78,050 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.62%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,837 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 37,014 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,936 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55%
  5. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 18,912 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99%
New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UL)

Chronos Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $56.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 29,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Chronos Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42. The stock is now traded at around $146.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 10,624 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Chronos Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $242.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Chronos Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2256.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

Chronos Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $204.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Chronos Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $122.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Chronos Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 86.91%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $620.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,028 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

Chronos Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 82.26%. The purchase prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51. The stock is now traded at around $321.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Chronos Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.



Here is the complete portfolio of Chronos Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Chronos Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Chronos Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Chronos Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Chronos Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)