Chronos Wealth Management, LLC Buys Unilever PLC, Marriott International Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc

Investment company Chronos Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Unilever PLC, Marriott International Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Alphabet Inc, sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chronos Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Chronos Wealth Management, LLC owns 47 stocks with a total value of $132 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: UL, MAR, BABA, GOOGL, ABT, BA, PEP, TGT,
- Added Positions: NVDA, ADBE, LULU, JNJ, HD, ITW, FB, SO, LLY, BHP, COST, D, PG,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, GOOG, LMT, SYK, CSCO, PFF, INTC,
- Sold Out: AMD,
These are the top 5 holdings of Chronos Wealth Management, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 78,050 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.62%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,837 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 37,014 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,936 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 18,912 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99%
Chronos Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $56.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 29,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Marriott International Inc (MAR)
Chronos Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42. The stock is now traded at around $146.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 10,624 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Chronos Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $242.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Chronos Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2256.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 110 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)
Chronos Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $204.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Chronos Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $122.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Chronos Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 86.91%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $620.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,028 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)
Chronos Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 82.26%. The purchase prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51. The stock is now traded at around $321.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Chronos Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.
Here is the complete portfolio of Chronos Wealth Management, LLC.
