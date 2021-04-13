Menlo Advisors Llc Buys Virtu Financial Inc, Unilever PLC, Pfizer Inc, Sells Madison Square Garden Sports Corp, Kinder Morgan Inc, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

Menlo Park, CA, based Investment company Menlo Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Virtu Financial Inc, Unilever PLC, Pfizer Inc, Bank of America Corp, SVB Financial Group, sells Madison Square Garden Sports Corp, Kinder Morgan Inc, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, DHT Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Menlo Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q1, Menlo Advisors Llc owns 37 stocks with a total value of $168 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VIRT, UL, SIVB,

VIRT, UL, SIVB, Added Positions: PFE, BACPL.PFD, CVS, TSLA, TWTR, SPY, KKR, FPF,

PFE, BACPL.PFD, CVS, TSLA, TWTR, SPY, KKR, FPF, Reduced Positions: BRK.B, GOOG, ABBV, CSCO, LSXMK, GLD, HHC, AAPL, IVAL, MSFT,

BRK.B, GOOG, ABBV, CSCO, LSXMK, GLD, HHC, AAPL, IVAL, MSFT, Sold Out: MSGS, KMI, ARKG, DHT,

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 90,182 shares, 13.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.97% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 55,852 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,023 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.8% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 65,955 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49% Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) - 244,246 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio.

Menlo Advisors Llc initiated holding in Virtu Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.08 and $31.05, with an estimated average price of $27.57. The stock is now traded at around $31.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 93,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Menlo Advisors Llc initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $56.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 49,567 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Menlo Advisors Llc initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $386.16 and $551.63, with an estimated average price of $492.02. The stock is now traded at around $496.976000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Menlo Advisors Llc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 514.78%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $37.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 48,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Menlo Advisors Llc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 93.11%. The purchase prices were between $1390.71 and $1511.09, with an estimated average price of $1437.84. The stock is now traded at around $1422.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 2,157 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Menlo Advisors Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 22.77%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $411.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Menlo Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. The sale prices were between $161.89 and $204.83, with an estimated average price of $184.25.

Menlo Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26.

Menlo Advisors Llc sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19.

Menlo Advisors Llc sold out a holding in DHT Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $5.3 and $6.61, with an estimated average price of $5.81.