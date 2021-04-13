Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC Buys McDonald's Corp, Ford Motor Co, Merck Inc, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Baxter International Inc, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc

Investment company Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys McDonald's Corp, Ford Motor Co, Merck Inc, The Kroger Co, ARK Innovation ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Baxter International Inc, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc, iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF, New Relic Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC owns 200 stocks with a total value of $125 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LMT, ARKK, LMND, IPOF, BTWN, ZM, TTD, SKLZ, OCGN, NOK, NIO, LRCX, GRWG, GSK, FSV, CCIV, BCRX, BW, APPN, BUD,

LMT, ARKK, LMND, IPOF, BTWN, ZM, TTD, SKLZ, OCGN, NOK, NIO, LRCX, GRWG, GSK, FSV, CCIV, BCRX, BW, APPN, BUD, Added Positions: LQD, VCIT, VYM, VEA, VO, SPDW, SPSB, SPEM, VBR, SPYG, VOE, SPTM, VNQ, VB, MCD, BRK.B, SPYV, MRK, KR, F, XOM, BA, WFC, SPTL, JNJ, TIP, HBI, LNT, VTI, VZ,

LQD, VCIT, VYM, VEA, VO, SPDW, SPSB, SPEM, VBR, SPYG, VOE, SPTM, VNQ, VB, MCD, BRK.B, SPYV, MRK, KR, F, XOM, BA, WFC, SPTL, JNJ, TIP, HBI, LNT, VTI, VZ, Reduced Positions: VCSH, BAX, CHRW, JPST, USRT, SPSM, SPYD, NEAR, NEWR, ROKU, VTV, FLRN, SPMD, SPAB, SPIB, PSK, LUMN, PEAK, DE, CMCSA, SLYG, SLYV, IAGG, MDYG, DD, DOW, VXUS, CC, WAB,

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 174,961 shares, 13.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.98% iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 121,403 shares, 12.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.63% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 143,212 shares, 11.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.86% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 199,367 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.71% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 160,117 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.05%

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $125.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 73 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $385.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 19 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Ocugen Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.66 and $15.81, with an estimated average price of $6.71. The stock is now traded at around $6.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 15 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in GrowGeneration Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $64.58, with an estimated average price of $50. The stock is now traded at around $52.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.27. The stock is now traded at around $724.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54. The stock is now traded at around $647.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 746.43%. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $230.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 237 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 452.00%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $76.597800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 138 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 158.72%. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $12.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 890 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in The Kroger Co by 128.65%. The purchase prices were between $31.52 and $38.75, with an estimated average price of $34.16. The stock is now traded at around $37.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 439 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 67.35%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 164 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $125.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 13 shares as of 2021-03-31.