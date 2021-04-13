Alaska Permanent Capital Management Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF, Sells iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Anchorage, AK, based Investment company Alaska Permanent Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, sells iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alaska Permanent Capital Management. As of 2021Q1, Alaska Permanent Capital Management owns 27 stocks with a total value of $955 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Alaska Permanent Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alaska+permanent+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 517,709 shares, 21.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 2,271,976 shares, 17.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 115.60% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 456,030 shares, 12.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 1,290,918 shares, 11.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.55% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,186,810 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.76%

Alaska Permanent Capital Management initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,607 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alaska Permanent Capital Management added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 115.60%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $74.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.18%. The holding were 2,271,976 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alaska Permanent Capital Management added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 33.03%. The purchase prices were between $84.84 and $92.27, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $95.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 245,477 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alaska Permanent Capital Management added to a holding in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 67.14%. The purchase prices were between $31.63 and $32.67, with an estimated average price of $32.16. The stock is now traded at around $31.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 247,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alaska Permanent Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.

Alaska Permanent Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44.