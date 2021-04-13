>
Alaska Permanent Capital Management Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF, Sells iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

April 13, 2021 | About: IEFA +0.24% ITOT +0.06% QAI +0.16% BSV +0.04% IWM -0.45% AGG +0.01%

Anchorage, AK, based Investment company Alaska Permanent Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, sells iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alaska Permanent Capital Management. As of 2021Q1, Alaska Permanent Capital Management owns 27 stocks with a total value of $955 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alaska Permanent Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alaska+permanent+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Alaska Permanent Capital Management
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 517,709 shares, 21.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
  2. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 2,271,976 shares, 17.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 115.60%
  3. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 456,030 shares, 12.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
  4. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 1,290,918 shares, 11.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.55%
  5. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,186,810 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.76%
New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,607 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 115.60%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $74.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.18%. The holding were 2,271,976 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 33.03%. The purchase prices were between $84.84 and $92.27, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $95.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 245,477 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management added to a holding in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 67.14%. The purchase prices were between $31.63 and $32.67, with an estimated average price of $32.16. The stock is now traded at around $31.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 247,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.

Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44.



Here is the complete portfolio of Alaska Permanent Capital Management. Also check out:

