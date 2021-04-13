Norway Savings Bank Buys iShares MBS ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, Generac Holdings Inc, Sells Dominion Energy Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Investment company Norway Savings Bank (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MBS ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, Generac Holdings Inc, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, sells Dominion Energy Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Moody's Corporation, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Norway Savings Bank. As of 2021Q1, Norway Savings Bank owns 309 stocks with a total value of $187 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GNRC, NICE, BL, SKLZ, ARKG,

GNRC, NICE, BL, SKLZ, ARKG, Added Positions: MBB, BOND, IJH, HYG, PFF, CLX, CRM, ZTS, IJR, ADI, FB, IVV, QUAL, VCIT, AMT, AMZN, JNJ, EMB, VWO, GOOGL, SPDW, APH, AEE, VTI, IVW, LOW, VIG, CVX, CVS, BRK.B, PG, MRK, PANW, TYL, KLAC, DUK, XOM, MTB, C, VZ, ZBH, NEE, HON, NKE, LLY, JCI, COP, MMC, ICE, CCI, DLR, DE, VYM, COST, DEO, NSC, IJT, IJK, MDLZ, LMT, CDW, WMT, PENN, BHP, ORCL,

MBB, BOND, IJH, HYG, PFF, CLX, CRM, ZTS, IJR, ADI, FB, IVV, QUAL, VCIT, AMT, AMZN, JNJ, EMB, VWO, GOOGL, SPDW, APH, AEE, VTI, IVW, LOW, VIG, CVX, CVS, BRK.B, PG, MRK, PANW, TYL, KLAC, DUK, XOM, MTB, C, VZ, ZBH, NEE, HON, NKE, LLY, JCI, COP, MMC, ICE, CCI, DLR, DE, VYM, COST, DEO, NSC, IJT, IJK, MDLZ, LMT, CDW, WMT, PENN, BHP, ORCL, Reduced Positions: AAPL, IJS, INTC, LQD, IJJ, IVE, D, T, FLRN, KO, PEP, MINT, IBM, RDS.A, UPS, ABBV, USB, PYPL, IGSB, SBUX, VEU, VO, IDXX, CAT, EFA, HCA, SCHW, BABA, FTV, COF, CWB, EEM, NVS, BDX, BAX, BK, APA, SDY, VB, VNQ, XLNX, TGT, STT, GSK, WFC, MS, VEA, PH, MFC, MO, SLB, IWR, IWF, TFC, APD, SU, AMD, TROW, DVY, TD, GE, OTIS, CARR, UNP, CHD, ETSY, VOD, GOOG, WST, DG, FTNT, PM,

AAPL, IJS, INTC, LQD, IJJ, IVE, D, T, FLRN, KO, PEP, MINT, IBM, RDS.A, UPS, ABBV, USB, PYPL, IGSB, SBUX, VEU, VO, IDXX, CAT, EFA, HCA, SCHW, BABA, FTV, COF, CWB, EEM, NVS, BDX, BAX, BK, APA, SDY, VB, VNQ, XLNX, TGT, STT, GSK, WFC, MS, VEA, PH, MFC, MO, SLB, IWR, IWF, TFC, APD, SU, AMD, TROW, DVY, TD, GE, OTIS, CARR, UNP, CHD, ETSY, VOD, GOOG, WST, DG, FTNT, PM, Sold Out: MCO, ACAD, EXR, F, TTC, VRTX, LYB, GM, IEI, VSS, CINF, UBS, UL, VUG, ASML, SRPT, ASX, AKAM, AIN, ALGN, ACC, ANIK, ANSS, ACGL, ARW, BCE, BOH, BWA, BSX, BRKS, CF, CNI, CRI, CNP, CAKE, XEC, CTAS, CLH, VALE, STZ, CPRT, XRAY, DTE, DVA, DVN, DOV, E, ETN, ENTG, ETR, EXAS, FMC, CLGX, PACW, FFIN, HDB, HIG, HAS, HXL, HST, MTCH, INFO, ING, IEX, TT, IHG, IP, LH, SR, LSTR, LVS, LII, LNC, MRO, MAA, MUFG, NVR, FIZZ, NI, ON, OLN, OTEX, OSK, PNC, PHG, PNFP, PNW, PXD, PGR, STL, PHM, ROLL, RLI, RJF, RELX, RYAAY, SBNY, SNA, LUV, SWK, SUI, SNPS, TTWO, TDY, TXT, TOT, TM, TRP, TSN, UNF, URI, WBA, EVRG, WSM, AER, TEL, LULU, MSCI, VIA, AGNC, JBT, RGA, PRI, BAH, FRC, HII, HZNP, APTV, PSX, EVTC, IQV, BURL, PAYC, PE, SVW, CFG, KEYS, LITE, SQ, MGP, VVV, VST, YUMC, LW, ROKU, ROAD, UBER, CTVA, AMCR,

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 104,044 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 59,309 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.55% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 32,089 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.45% PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 55,927 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.80% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 81,442 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.08%

Norway Savings Bank initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $295.22. The stock is now traded at around $325.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Norway Savings Bank initiated holding in NICE Ltd. The purchase prices were between $216.32 and $279.38, with an estimated average price of $250.78. The stock is now traded at around $235.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 20 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Norway Savings Bank initiated holding in BlackLine Inc. The purchase prices were between $103.68 and $150.37, with an estimated average price of $124.86. The stock is now traded at around $113.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 30 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Norway Savings Bank initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $87.719000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Norway Savings Bank initiated holding in Skillz Inc. The purchase prices were between $18 and $43.72, with an estimated average price of $28.87. The stock is now traded at around $16.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Norway Savings Bank added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 40.37%. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 34,264 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Norway Savings Bank added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 20.80%. The purchase prices were between $109.13 and $112.58, with an estimated average price of $111.12. The stock is now traded at around $109.882200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 55,927 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Norway Savings Bank added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.66%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $265.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Norway Savings Bank added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 20.04%. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 61,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Norway Savings Bank added to a holding in Clorox Co by 145.31%. The purchase prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39. The stock is now traded at around $191.003700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Norway Savings Bank added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 14466.67%. The purchase prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57. The stock is now traded at around $163.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Norway Savings Bank sold out a holding in Moody's Corporation. The sale prices were between $263.04 and $306.97, with an estimated average price of $281.57.

Norway Savings Bank sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39.

Norway Savings Bank sold out a holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $25.02 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $44.12.

Norway Savings Bank sold out a holding in Extra Space Storage Inc. The sale prices were between $108.71 and $133.95, with an estimated average price of $121.

Norway Savings Bank sold out a holding in The Toro Co. The sale prices were between $93.4 and $104.74, with an estimated average price of $99.99.

Norway Savings Bank sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44.

Norway Savings Bank reduced to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 32.11%. The sale prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $77.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Norway Savings Bank still held 3,817 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Norway Savings Bank reduced to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating by 33.85%. The sale prices were between $30.56 and $30.64, with an estimated average price of $30.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Norway Savings Bank still held 7,523 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Norway Savings Bank reduced to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 97.63%. The sale prices were between $36.03 and $44.38, with an estimated average price of $40.23. The stock is now traded at around $38.881300. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Norway Savings Bank still held 63 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Norway Savings Bank reduced to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 23.54%. The sale prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $133.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Norway Savings Bank still held 627 shares as of 2021-03-31.