Norway Savings Bank Buys iShares MBS ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, Generac Holdings Inc, Sells Dominion Energy Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , Royal Dutch Shell PLC

April 13, 2021 | About: MBB +0.14% BOND +0.25% IJH -0.91% PFF +0.21% CLX +0.2% ZTS +0.3% GNRC -0.98% NICE +1.54% BL +0.64% ARKG +0.89% SKLZ +0.88% D +1.63%

Investment company Norway Savings Bank (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MBS ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, Generac Holdings Inc, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, sells Dominion Energy Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Moody's Corporation, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Norway Savings Bank. As of 2021Q1, Norway Savings Bank owns 309 stocks with a total value of $187 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Norway Savings Bank's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/norway+savings+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Norway Savings Bank
  1. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 104,044 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 59,309 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.55%
  3. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 32,089 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.45%
  4. PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 55,927 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.80%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 81,442 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.08%
New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Norway Savings Bank initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $295.22. The stock is now traded at around $325.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NICE Ltd (NICE)

Norway Savings Bank initiated holding in NICE Ltd. The purchase prices were between $216.32 and $279.38, with an estimated average price of $250.78. The stock is now traded at around $235.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 20 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BlackLine Inc (BL)

Norway Savings Bank initiated holding in BlackLine Inc. The purchase prices were between $103.68 and $150.37, with an estimated average price of $124.86. The stock is now traded at around $113.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 30 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Norway Savings Bank initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $87.719000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Skillz Inc (SKLZ)

Norway Savings Bank initiated holding in Skillz Inc. The purchase prices were between $18 and $43.72, with an estimated average price of $28.87. The stock is now traded at around $16.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Norway Savings Bank added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 40.37%. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 34,264 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)

Norway Savings Bank added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 20.80%. The purchase prices were between $109.13 and $112.58, with an estimated average price of $111.12. The stock is now traded at around $109.882200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 55,927 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Norway Savings Bank added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.66%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $265.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Norway Savings Bank added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 20.04%. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 61,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Clorox Co (CLX)

Norway Savings Bank added to a holding in Clorox Co by 145.31%. The purchase prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39. The stock is now traded at around $191.003700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Norway Savings Bank added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 14466.67%. The purchase prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57. The stock is now traded at around $163.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Moody's Corporation (MCO)

Norway Savings Bank sold out a holding in Moody's Corporation. The sale prices were between $263.04 and $306.97, with an estimated average price of $281.57.

Sold Out: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

Norway Savings Bank sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39.

Sold Out: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD)

Norway Savings Bank sold out a holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $25.02 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $44.12.

Sold Out: Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)

Norway Savings Bank sold out a holding in Extra Space Storage Inc. The sale prices were between $108.71 and $133.95, with an estimated average price of $121.

Sold Out: The Toro Co (TTC)

Norway Savings Bank sold out a holding in The Toro Co. The sale prices were between $93.4 and $104.74, with an estimated average price of $99.99.

Sold Out: Ford Motor Co (F)

Norway Savings Bank sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44.

Reduced: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Norway Savings Bank reduced to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 32.11%. The sale prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $77.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Norway Savings Bank still held 3,817 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN)

Norway Savings Bank reduced to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating by 33.85%. The sale prices were between $30.56 and $30.64, with an estimated average price of $30.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Norway Savings Bank still held 7,523 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)

Norway Savings Bank reduced to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 97.63%. The sale prices were between $36.03 and $44.38, with an estimated average price of $40.23. The stock is now traded at around $38.881300. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Norway Savings Bank still held 63 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Norway Savings Bank reduced to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 23.54%. The sale prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $133.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Norway Savings Bank still held 627 shares as of 2021-03-31.



