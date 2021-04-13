Golden Green, Inc. Buys Alerian MLP ETF, InfraCap MLP ETF, Micron Technology Inc, Sells iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Invesco Preferred ETF, Square Inc

Investment company Golden Green, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Alerian MLP ETF, InfraCap MLP ETF, Micron Technology Inc, American Airlines Group Inc, Fluor Corp, sells iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Invesco Preferred ETF, Square Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Twitter Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Golden Green, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Golden Green, Inc. owns 159 stocks with a total value of $107 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 81,824 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.24% Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 30,863 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.81% Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) - 102,452 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. New Position InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA) - 115,064 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. New Position Square Inc (SQ) - 8,793 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.43%

Golden Green, Inc. initiated holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.83 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $28.91. The stock is now traded at around $30.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 102,452 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Golden Green, Inc. initiated holding in InfraCap MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $18.15 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $22.19. The stock is now traded at around $24.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 115,064 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Golden Green, Inc. initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $92.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 12,889 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Golden Green, Inc. initiated holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $15 and $25.17, with an estimated average price of $19.25. The stock is now traded at around $22.137200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 27,656 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Golden Green, Inc. initiated holding in Fluor Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.82 and $23.48, with an estimated average price of $19.41. The stock is now traded at around $21.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 26,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Golden Green, Inc. initiated holding in United States Steel Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.26 and $26.17, with an estimated average price of $19.7. The stock is now traded at around $21.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 23,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Golden Green, Inc. added to a holding in G1 Therapeutics Inc by 68.17%. The purchase prices were between $17.58 and $32.59, with an estimated average price of $23.36. The stock is now traded at around $23.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 58,064 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Golden Green, Inc. added to a holding in TPI Composites Inc by 110.53%. The purchase prices were between $40.68 and $78.74, with an estimated average price of $60.45. The stock is now traded at around $51.352800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 11,158 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Golden Green, Inc. added to a holding in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 56.54%. The purchase prices were between $18.39 and $20.67, with an estimated average price of $19.21. The stock is now traded at around $20.639400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 43,217 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Golden Green, Inc. added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 136.52%. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $229.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Golden Green, Inc. added to a holding in NIO Inc by 42.62%. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11. The stock is now traded at around $37.959900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 24,758 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Golden Green, Inc. added to a holding in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 37.64%. The purchase prices were between $15 and $15.93, with an estimated average price of $15.39. The stock is now traded at around $15.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 66,572 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Golden Green, Inc. sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29.

Golden Green, Inc. sold out a holding in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund. The sale prices were between $26.97 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $28.43.

Golden Green, Inc. sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $79.46 and $138.66, with an estimated average price of $106.14.

Golden Green, Inc. sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.23.

Golden Green, Inc. sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29.

Golden Green, Inc. sold out a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $40.34 and $46.52, with an estimated average price of $43.69.