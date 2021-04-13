Everhart Financial Group, Inc. Buys Huntington Bancshares Inc, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Anthem Inc, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Alteryx Inc, Fastly Inc

Investment company Everhart Financial Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Huntington Bancshares Inc, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Anthem Inc, The Walt Disney Co, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Alteryx Inc, Fastly Inc, Shopify Inc, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Everhart Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Everhart Financial Group, Inc. owns 79 stocks with a total value of $113 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SCHH, ANTM, DIS, DGRW, CURI,
- Added Positions: HBAN, SUB, VTV, VXUS, VOO, MUB, VUG, JPM, TTD, USMV, HYD, EFAV, BIL, BND, VNQ, VB, IEFA, AMZN, TSLA, VWO, FB, IEMG, WMT, PEP, NVDA, EMB, T, NEE, BA, BAC,
- Reduced Positions: BIV, SCHB, SCHA, SCHM, PG, SCHG, SHOP, VOT, MSFT, VBR, SCHV, XOM, ROKU, AAPL, SCHK, LUV, SCHX, FNDF, VZ, USB, CSX, SCHF,
- Sold Out: AYX, FSLY, GE, GOGO, F,
For the details of Everhart Financial Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/everhart+financial+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 87,027 shares, 15.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 85,453 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.08%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 54,922 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16%
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 65,059 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.94%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 35,114 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.44%
Everhart Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.48 and $41.57, with an estimated average price of $39.09. The stock is now traded at around $42.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,429 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Everhart Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $287.7 and $371.31, with an estimated average price of $321.08. The stock is now traded at around $361.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 610 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Everhart Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $185.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,107 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW)
Everhart Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund. The purchase prices were between $52.84 and $57.54, with an estimated average price of $54.71. The stock is now traded at around $58.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CuriosityStream Inc (CURI)
Everhart Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in CuriosityStream Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.62 and $22.9, with an estimated average price of $17.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.138400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,855 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)
Everhart Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 170.70%. The purchase prices were between $12.56 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $14.98. The stock is now traded at around $16.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 49,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Alteryx Inc (AYX)
Everhart Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $79.46 and $138.66, with an estimated average price of $106.14.Sold Out: Fastly Inc (FSLY)
Everhart Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $62.05 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $86.21.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Everhart Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14.Sold Out: Gogo Inc (GOGO)
Everhart Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Gogo Inc. The sale prices were between $9.27 and $15.56, with an estimated average price of $11.93.Sold Out: Ford Motor Co (F)
Everhart Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44.
