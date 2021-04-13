>
Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc Buys Kinder Morgan Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, Sells Discovery Inc, Bank of America Corp

April 13, 2021 | About: KMI +0% GOLD +0.6%

Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, based Investment company Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Kinder Morgan Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, sells Discovery Inc, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc. As of 2021Q1, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc owns 85 stocks with a total value of $237 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BUTENSKY & COHEN FINANCIAL SECURITY, INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/butensky+%26+cohen+financial+security%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BUTENSKY & COHEN FINANCIAL SECURITY, INC
  1. Genuine Parts Co (GPC) - 35,586 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.11%
  2. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 78,700 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04%
  3. KLA Corp (KLAC) - 12,261 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.36%
  4. Intel Corp (INTC) - 62,378 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.3%
  5. Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 209,144 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.24%
Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 32.87%. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $16.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 174,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 22.84%. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $21.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 119,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of BUTENSKY & COHEN FINANCIAL SECURITY, INC. Also check out:

