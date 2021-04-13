Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc Buys Kinder Morgan Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, Sells Discovery Inc, Bank of America Corp

Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, based Investment company Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Kinder Morgan Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, sells Discovery Inc, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc. As of 2021Q1, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc owns 85 stocks with a total value of $237 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: KMI, PNW, GOLD, LMT, CVX, WMT, AMZN, KO, CHKP, FB, UPS, V, BK, QCOM, MO, PPL, BP, CVS, T, D, HD, KHC, AMGN, CHRW, SYY, GPC, MSFT, WRB, JNJ, PG, XLV, RSG, CSCO, MDT, XLP, XLK, XLU, ALL, XLI, VOO, MCK, EFX, EPD, VIG, BSCM, XLY, SPTM, BSCL,

Genuine Parts Co (GPC) - 35,586 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.11% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 78,700 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04% KLA Corp (KLAC) - 12,261 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.36% Intel Corp (INTC) - 62,378 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.3% Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 209,144 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.24%

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 32.87%. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $16.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 174,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 22.84%. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $21.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 119,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.