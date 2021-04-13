TL Private Wealth Buys iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Bank of America Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Sells Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

Investment company TL Private Wealth (Current Portfolio) buys iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Bank of America Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Emerson Electric Co, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc, sells Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TL Private Wealth. As of 2021Q1, TL Private Wealth owns 49 stocks with a total value of $161 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BAC, CSCO, EMR, SRNE,

BAC, CSCO, EMR, SRNE, Added Positions: LMBS, FTSL, PCY, IVW, FMB, IEFA, SPCE, QQQ, VCSH, VEA,

LMBS, FTSL, PCY, IVW, FMB, IEFA, SPCE, QQQ, VCSH, VEA, Reduced Positions: VEU, VTV, VUG, VO, SPY, SDY, PH, MSFT, IJH, IVV, VIG, IUSG, AMZN, INTC,

VEU, VTV, VUG, VO, SPY, SDY, PH, MSFT, IJH, IVV, VIG, IUSG, AMZN, INTC, Sold Out: BIL,

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 110,965 shares, 18.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.13% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 201,288 shares, 16.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.01% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 103,179 shares, 14.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78% First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 301,550 shares, 9.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.62% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 200,650 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.63%

TL Private Wealth initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,776 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TL Private Wealth initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TL Private Wealth initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02. The stock is now traded at around $90.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TL Private Wealth initiated holding in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.03 and $16.51, with an estimated average price of $10.62. The stock is now traded at around $6.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TL Private Wealth added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 104.07%. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $69.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TL Private Wealth added to a holding in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc by 30.77%. The purchase prices were between $23.21 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $37.92. The stock is now traded at around $27.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TL Private Wealth sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.5 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $91.51.