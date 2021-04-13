Addenda Capital Inc. Buys West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Sells Amphenol Corp, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, SAP SE

Montreal, A8, based Investment company Addenda Capital Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, sells Amphenol Corp, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, SAP SE, Diageo PLC, Prudential PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Addenda Capital Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Addenda Capital Inc. owns 98 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 1,858,386 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio.
- Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 1,188,007 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio.
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 2,248,110 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio.
- Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 1,525,434 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio.
- Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 65,908 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio.
Addenda Capital Inc. initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $74.4, with an estimated average price of $66.04. The stock is now traded at around $82.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 617,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)
Addenda Capital Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $66.76 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $69.26.Sold Out: SAP SE (SAP)
Addenda Capital Inc. sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $121.09 and $134.88, with an estimated average price of $126.82.Sold Out: Prudential PLC (PUK)
Addenda Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Prudential PLC. The sale prices were between $31.94 and $43.4, with an estimated average price of $39.22.Sold Out: Grifols SA (GRFS)
Addenda Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Grifols SA. The sale prices were between $15.15 and $19.78, with an estimated average price of $17.27.Sold Out: Diageo PLC (DEO)
Addenda Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Diageo PLC. The sale prices were between $154.26 and $169.51, with an estimated average price of $163.65.Sold Out: RELX PLC (RELX)
Addenda Capital Inc. sold out a holding in RELX PLC. The sale prices were between $23.47 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $24.9.
