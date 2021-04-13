>
Addenda Capital Inc. Buys West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Sells Amphenol Corp, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, SAP SE

April 13, 2021 | About: WFG -0.43% EWJ +0.32% SAP +1.21% PUK +0.16% GRFS +1.25% DEO -0.02% RELX -0.3%

Montreal, A8, based Investment company Addenda Capital Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, sells Amphenol Corp, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, SAP SE, Diageo PLC, Prudential PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Addenda Capital Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Addenda Capital Inc. owns 98 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Addenda Capital Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/addenda+capital+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Addenda Capital Inc.
  1. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 1,858,386 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio.
  2. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 1,188,007 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio.
  3. Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 2,248,110 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio.
  4. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 1,525,434 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio.
  5. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 65,908 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG)

Addenda Capital Inc. initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $74.4, with an estimated average price of $66.04. The stock is now traded at around $82.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 617,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Addenda Capital Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $66.76 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $69.26.

Sold Out: SAP SE (SAP)

Addenda Capital Inc. sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $121.09 and $134.88, with an estimated average price of $126.82.

Sold Out: Prudential PLC (PUK)

Addenda Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Prudential PLC. The sale prices were between $31.94 and $43.4, with an estimated average price of $39.22.

Sold Out: Grifols SA (GRFS)

Addenda Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Grifols SA. The sale prices were between $15.15 and $19.78, with an estimated average price of $17.27.

Sold Out: Diageo PLC (DEO)

Addenda Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Diageo PLC. The sale prices were between $154.26 and $169.51, with an estimated average price of $163.65.

Sold Out: RELX PLC (RELX)

Addenda Capital Inc. sold out a holding in RELX PLC. The sale prices were between $23.47 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $24.9.



