Parnassus Fund Buys Signature Bank, Silvergate Capital Corp, Berkeley Lights Inc, Sells Cerner Corp, Waste Connections Inc, Jack Henry & Associates Inc

April 13, 2021 | About: FICO -0.2% POOL +0.02% LULU -0.65% TXG +3.19% SBNY -1.13% SI +3.6% BLI -0.06% RUN -1.8% CERN -0.11% WCN +0.12% JKHY -0.12% C -1.03%

Investment company Parnassus Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Signature Bank, Silvergate Capital Corp, Berkeley Lights Inc, Sunrun Inc, Fair Isaac Corp, sells Cerner Corp, Waste Connections Inc, Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Square Inc, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parnassus Fund. As of 2021Q1, Parnassus Fund owns 45 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Jerome Dodson's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jerome+dodson/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Jerome Dodson
  1. Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) - 301,255 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio.
  2. Agilent Technologies Inc (A) - 319,521 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio.
  3. KLA Corp (KLAC) - 117,903 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio.
  4. Synopsys Inc (SNPS) - 155,573 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio.
  5. Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) - 128,116 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Signature Bank (SBNY)


Parnassus Fund initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $135.43 and $245.95, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $230.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 105,000 shares as of 2021-03-31. New Purchase: Silvergate Capital Corp (SI)


Parnassus Fund initiated holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.05 and $176.27, with an estimated average price of $119.33. The stock is now traded at around $168.118800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 164,797 shares as of 2021-03-31. New Purchase: Berkeley Lights Inc (BLI)


Parnassus Fund initiated holding in Berkeley Lights Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.33 and $89.26, with an estimated average price of $68.37. The stock is now traded at around $48.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 324,713 shares as of 2021-03-31. New Purchase: Sunrun Inc (RUN)


Parnassus Fund initiated holding in Sunrun Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.55 and $96.5, with an estimated average price of $69.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 166,333 shares as of 2021-03-31. Added: Fair Isaac Corp (FICO)
Parnassus Fund added to a holding in Fair Isaac Corp by 78.66%. The purchase prices were between $429.86 and $511.56, with an estimated average price of $475.35. The stock is now traded at around $522.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 43,769 shares as of 2021-03-31. Added: Pool Corp (POOL)
Parnassus Fund added to a holding in Pool Corp by 20.68%. The purchase prices were between $314.43 and $390.99, with an estimated average price of $348.13. The stock is now traded at around $370.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 89,405 shares as of 2021-03-31. Added: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)
Parnassus Fund added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 44.24%. The purchase prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51. The stock is now traded at around $320.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 54,564 shares as of 2021-03-31. Added: 10x Genomics Inc (TXG)
Parnassus Fund added to a holding in 10x Genomics Inc by 30.02%. The purchase prices were between $140.25 and $196.86, with an estimated average price of $173.08. The stock is now traded at around $194.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 93,160 shares as of 2021-03-31. Sold Out: Cerner Corp (CERN)
Parnassus Fund sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $68.22 and $83.3, with an estimated average price of $75.13. Sold Out: Waste Connections Inc (WCN)
Parnassus Fund sold out a holding in Waste Connections Inc. The sale prices were between $97.54 and $108.12, with an estimated average price of $101.53. Sold Out: Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY)
Parnassus Fund sold out a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. The sale prices were between $144.79 and $166.95, with an estimated average price of $152.44. Sold Out: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)
Parnassus Fund sold out a holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $85.56 and $99.32, with an estimated average price of $93.35.

