Parnassus Fund Buys Signature Bank, Silvergate Capital Corp, Berkeley Lights Inc, Sells Cerner Corp, Waste Connections Inc, Jack Henry & Associates Inc

Investment company Parnassus Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Signature Bank, Silvergate Capital Corp, Berkeley Lights Inc, Sunrun Inc, Fair Isaac Corp, sells Cerner Corp, Waste Connections Inc, Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Square Inc, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parnassus Fund. As of 2021Q1, Parnassus Fund owns 45 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SBNY, SI, BLI, RUN,

SBNY, SI, BLI, RUN, Added Positions: FICO, POOL, LULU, TXG,

FICO, POOL, LULU, TXG, Reduced Positions: SQ, XYL, BMRN, MORN,

SQ, XYL, BMRN, MORN, Sold Out: CERN, WCN, JKHY, CHRW,