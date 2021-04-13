>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Sydnee Gatewood
Sydnee Gatewood
Articles (3514) 

Bill Nygren Comments on Altria

Guru stock highlight

April 13, 2021 | About: MO -1.03%
We initiated a new position in Altria (NYSE:MO), which commands roughly 50% of the cigarette and smokeless tobacco market in the U.S. Both of these markets are duopolies that we believe have exhibited strong pricing power over time. While the shares trade at a low multiple of reported earnings, Altria also owns valuable stakes in other non-core businesses, including ~10% of AB InBev, 35% of Juul and 45% of Cronos. Excluding the values of these stakes and their respective earnings contribution, we were able to purchase shares of Altria for less than seven times our estimate of next year's earnings. This compares to other consumer brands with less favorable earnings growth profiles that trade for three times Altria's multiple. The company also has several promising reduced-risk products that may appeal to tobacco users, including On! and iQOS. We believe these products position the company well to help consumers slowly transition to a tobacco-free future. We expect management to return the vast majority of future earnings to shareholders given the company's strong balance sheet, high free cash flow conversion and limited capital requirements.

From Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio)'s Oakmark Fund first-quarter 2021 shareholder commentary.

Also check out:

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Sydnee Gatewood

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)