Bill Nygren Comments on Altria

We initiated a new position in Altria (NYSE:MO), which commands roughly 50% of the cigarette and smokeless tobacco market in the U.S. Both of these markets are duopolies that we believe have exhibited strong pricing power over time. While the shares trade at a low multiple of reported earnings, Altria also owns valuable stakes in other non-core businesses, including ~10% of AB InBev, 35% of Juul and 45% of Cronos. Excluding the values of these stakes and their respective earnings contribution, we were able to purchase shares of Altria for less than seven times our estimate of next year's earnings. This compares to other consumer brands with less favorable earnings growth profiles that trade for three times Altria's multiple. The company also has several promising reduced-risk products that may appeal to tobacco users, including On! and iQOS. We believe these products position the company well to help consumers slowly transition to a tobacco-free future. We expect management to return the vast majority of future earnings to shareholders given the company's strong balance sheet, high free cash flow conversion and limited capital requirements.
