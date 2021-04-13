Vector Group Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Overvalued

The stock of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $14.27 per share and the market cap of $2.2 billion, Vector Group stock is estimated to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for Vector Group is shown in the chart below.

Because Vector Group is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 2.6% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 4.43% annually over the next three to five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Vector Group has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.31, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Tobacco Products industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Vector Group's financial strength as 4 out of 10, suggesting poor balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Vector Group over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Vector Group has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $2 billion and earnings of $0.59 a share. Its operating margin is 15.28%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Tobacco Products industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Vector Group at 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Vector Group over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Vector Group is 2.6%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Tobacco Products industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -1.8%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Tobacco Products industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Vector Group's ROIC was 23.66, while its WACC came in at 7.51. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Vector Group is shown below:

In summary, the stock of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Tobacco Products industry. To learn more about Vector Group stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

