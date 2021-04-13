Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) EVP, Chief Legal Officer Peter T Sadowski Sold $1.1 million of Shares

EVP, Chief Legal Officer of Fidelity National Financial Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Peter T Sadowski (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of FNF on 04/12/2021 at an average price of $43.89 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Fidelity National Financial Inc is a title insurance company. It provides title insurance, escrow, and other title-related services. The firm also provides technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a market cap of $12.88 billion; its shares were traded at around $44.220000 with a P/E ratio of 8.99 and P/S ratio of 1.19. The dividend yield of Fidelity National Financial Inc stocks is 3.12%. Fidelity National Financial Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 7.60% over the past 10 years.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Chief Legal Officer Peter T Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of FNF stock on 04/12/2021 at the average price of $43.89. The price of the stock has increased by 0.75% since.

Director William P Foley Ii sold 1,000,000 shares of FNF stock on 04/09/2021 at the average price of $43.45. The price of the stock has increased by 1.77% since.

