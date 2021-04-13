Carl P. Sherr & Co., LLC Buys iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Zoetis Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Washington Trust Bancorp Inc, Pfizer Inc

Investment company Carl P. Sherr & Co., LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Zoetis Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, Corning Inc, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Washington Trust Bancorp Inc, Pfizer Inc, Independent Bank Corp, iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carl P. Sherr & Co., LLC. As of 2021Q1, Carl P. Sherr & Co., LLC owns 109 stocks with a total value of $133 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 152,756 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.88% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 58,457 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19% iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 131,633 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.38% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 100,477 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.79% iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 81,327 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.05%

Carl P. Sherr & Co., LLC initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39. The stock is now traded at around $113.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 4,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carl P. Sherr & Co., LLC initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.92 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $44.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 10,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carl P. Sherr & Co., LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.58 and $24.38, with an estimated average price of $20.4. The stock is now traded at around $21.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,821 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carl P. Sherr & Co., LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,866 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carl P. Sherr & Co., LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $150.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carl P. Sherr & Co., LLC initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $139.71 and $178.48, with an estimated average price of $159.54. The stock is now traded at around $178.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carl P. Sherr & Co., LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 21.13%. The purchase prices were between $67.31 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $70.14. The stock is now traded at around $71.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 58,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carl P. Sherr & Co., LLC added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 82.14%. The purchase prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57. The stock is now traded at around $163.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 7,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carl P. Sherr & Co., LLC added to a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF by 66.68%. The purchase prices were between $21.38 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 39,764 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carl P. Sherr & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $43.45 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $48.44.

Carl P. Sherr & Co., LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF. The sale prices were between $171.16 and $185.67, with an estimated average price of $180.34.

Carl P. Sherr & Co., LLC sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94.

Carl P. Sherr & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39.

Carl P. Sherr & Co., LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 59.84%. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36. The stock is now traded at around $71.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Carl P. Sherr & Co., LLC still held 4,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carl P. Sherr & Co., LLC reduced to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 52.49%. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $37.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Carl P. Sherr & Co., LLC still held 9,158 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carl P. Sherr & Co., LLC reduced to a holding in Independent Bank Corp by 38.26%. The sale prices were between $72.6 and $98.62, with an estimated average price of $83.48. The stock is now traded at around $81.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Carl P. Sherr & Co., LLC still held 7,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carl P. Sherr & Co., LLC reduced to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 35.34%. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Carl P. Sherr & Co., LLC still held 975 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carl P. Sherr & Co., LLC reduced to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 24.22%. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $76.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Carl P. Sherr & Co., LLC still held 6,178 shares as of 2021-03-31.