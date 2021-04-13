O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC Buys , SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, Sells Coca-Cola Co, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Investment company O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys , SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, Applied Materials Inc, Intel Corp, sells Coca-Cola Co, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC. As of 2021Q1, O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC owns 42 stocks with a total value of $302 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ITE, SPTL, AMAT, INTC, GOOG, CVX, VO,
- Added Positions: ESGD, AAPL, VUG, AMZN, GOOGL, IBM, MA, FB, AME, JPM, ES,
- Reduced Positions: VTI, ITOT, IWF, IWV, MSFT, NSC, PG, MRK, IWB,
- Sold Out: KO, BND,
For the details of O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/o%27brien+wealth+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 937,647 shares, 29.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 728,769 shares, 17.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 218,278 shares, 15.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.66%
- iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 422,933 shares, 13.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
- iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 61,428 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.64%
O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $32.07 and $33.04, with an estimated average price of $32.58. The stock is now traded at around $62.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 347,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)
O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.44 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $41.46. The stock is now traded at around $39.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 73,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $135.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,794 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2267.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 110 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)
O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $65.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,441 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)
O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $102.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)
O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 21.41%. The purchase prices were between $72.34 and $76.86, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $78.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 63,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92.
