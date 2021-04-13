West Oak Capital, LLC Buys Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Micron Technology Inc, Wells Fargo, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

Westlake Village, CA, based Investment company West Oak Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Micron Technology Inc, Wells Fargo, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Viatris Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, West Oak Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, West Oak Capital, LLC owns 332 stocks with a total value of $215 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ZBRA, ALK, GBTC, BCX, HI, SMG, PTC, VTRS, MRVL, T, CAH, BHP, ADM, BEN, NESRF, MSOS, IGF, FAN, SKLZ, FSR, LI, FOCS, CVNA, VST, INTWF, SHOP, WATT, WKHS, RIOT, INFN, TCBI, SKYW, VIAC, RF, PAAS, CACC, DISCA,

SCHO, JPST, MU, WFC, VCSH, AMRC, IVE, FB, PFE, SCHD, CRM, GIS, NCLH, SPB, PCN, GTBIF, ABBV, VIG, PINS, ARKW, MMM, AZN, XOM, ECL, PSA, DE, ILMN, IPG, CLX, LMT, CVS, MCD, MAA, NFLX, NTRS, AVB, FIVG, CFG, DOG, DGRW, UBER, FITB, IBM, KMB, AG, DAL, RIO, Reduced Positions: RTX, AAPL, SCHW, INTC, APTV, DIS, NSC, NVDA, JPM, EMR, SPLV, SCHX, GOOG, EBAY, MKC, ADI, SCHH, AMAT, GOOGL, SCHA, MA, MSFT, CAT, STZ, USB, BKNG, NOW, V, BA, LLY, CARR, KO, MPWR, DHI, LRCX, IDXX, AEP, AMD, BMY, MRNA, PYPL, NOBL, PRAH, BABA, SCHF, WDAY, TSLA, GNRC, VTR, RDS.A, QCOM, DTE, DEO, GLAD, GILD, FDX, EMN,

For the details of West Oak Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/west+oak+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

(JEF) - 881,012 shares, 12.34% of the total portfolio. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 311,943 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.51% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 55,801 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2% Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 92,989 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.79% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 37,216 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.84%

West Oak Capital, LLC initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $378.13 and $512.69, with an estimated average price of $446.55. The stock is now traded at around $504.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 70 shares as of 2021-03-31.

West Oak Capital, LLC initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $29.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 555 shares as of 2021-03-31.

West Oak Capital, LLC initiated holding in PTC Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.18 and $146.73, with an estimated average price of $133.28. The stock is now traded at around $147.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

West Oak Capital, LLC initiated holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The purchase prices were between $31.36 and $56.7, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $54.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 490 shares as of 2021-03-31.

West Oak Capital, LLC initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $58.59, with an estimated average price of $54.9. The stock is now traded at around $57.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

West Oak Capital, LLC initiated holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The purchase prices were between $198.2 and $245.41, with an estimated average price of $226.73. The stock is now traded at around $240.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 50 shares as of 2021-03-31.

West Oak Capital, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 24.79%. The purchase prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 92,989 shares as of 2021-03-31.

West Oak Capital, LLC added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 2720.00%. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $92.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.

West Oak Capital, LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 540.00%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $39.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

West Oak Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.64%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $143.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

West Oak Capital, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 41.94%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $74.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,386 shares as of 2021-03-31.

West Oak Capital, LLC added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 194.44%. The purchase prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29. The stock is now traded at around $49.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 265 shares as of 2021-03-31.

West Oak Capital, LLC sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $96.5 and $119.06, with an estimated average price of $108.15.

West Oak Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

West Oak Capital, LLC sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59.

West Oak Capital, LLC sold out a holding in NantKwest Inc. The sale prices were between $12.83 and $42.25, with an estimated average price of $24.09.

West Oak Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58.

West Oak Capital, LLC sold out a holding in United Rentals Inc. The sale prices were between $229.65 and $333.21, with an estimated average price of $283.25.