Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Buys Vanguard Materials ETF, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Heritage Commerce Corp, Sells Viatris Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Western Alliance Bancorp

Investment company Enterprise Trust & Investment Co (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Materials ETF, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Heritage Commerce Corp, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Viatris Inc, sells Viatris Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Western Alliance Bancorp, RLJ Lodging Trust, SPDR Gold Shares ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co. As of 2021Q1, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co owns 180 stocks with a total value of $224 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BR, TPL, VTRS, IFF, FOXA,

BR, TPL, VTRS, IFF, FOXA, Added Positions: VAW, VNQ, PG, VZ, PFE, HTBK, GDX, CSCO, CMA,

VAW, VNQ, PG, VZ, PFE, HTBK, GDX, CSCO, CMA, Reduced Positions: SPY, NVDA, AAPL, NOW, LMT, DD, BDX, XOM, IP, BK, WBA, WAL, GLD, OVV, A, WFC, BP, AA, DXC, COTY, HPE, APA,

SPY, NVDA, AAPL, NOW, LMT, DD, BDX, XOM, IP, BK, WBA, WAL, GLD, OVV, A, WFC, BP, AA, DXC, COTY, HPE, APA, Sold Out: VIA, RLJPA.PFD, HPQ, VCV, CEV, PCQ, IEF, NAC,

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 55,810 shares, 9.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.13% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 75,226 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 119,352 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 21,475 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94% Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 10,040 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.17 and $157.31, with an estimated average price of $147.67. The stock is now traded at around $155.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 5,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1540.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $12.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $140.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 488 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in Fox Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.81 and $44.18, with an estimated average price of $34.96. The stock is now traded at around $37.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 9 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in Vanguard Materials ETF by 80.00%. The purchase prices were between $152.75 and $174.4, with an estimated average price of $164.1. The stock is now traded at around $175.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in Heritage Commerce Corp by 20.24%. The purchase prices were between $8.69 and $12.22, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $11.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 102,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in RLJ Lodging Trust. The sale prices were between $25.05 and $27.87, with an estimated average price of $26.05.

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $24.11 and $31.75, with an estimated average price of $27.6.

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in Eaton Vance CA Muni Income Trust. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $13.82, with an estimated average price of $13.41.

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $17.69 and $19.1, with an estimated average price of $18.1.

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.